Tributes To Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Pour In After His Death

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, died Thursday after an apparent suicide, prompting people from across the entertainment industry to share their shock, sorrow, and tributes.
Bennington died on the birthday of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, his good friend who killed himself in May. He would have been 53 on Thursday. Cornell's wife, Vicky, tweeted, "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more..."
His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, also tweeted that he was "shocked and heartbroken."
A slew of artists from all genres of music also shared tributes to the 41-year-old rocker on social media.
"I am in tears. Chester just told me how happy he was....he was a sweet and talented man...," said Nikki Sixx, the co-founder of the band Mötley Crüe.
"Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences…," hip-hop artist Killer Mike wrote on Instagram.
"Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!" Rihanna posted on Instagram.
"Thank you for sharing your greatness," wrote rapper Pusha T.
"Gonna miss you," Fred Durst, the singer from Limp Bizkit, captioned a photo of the two artists on Instagram.
"Thank you for your music and incredible voice Another legendary singer gone," tweeted rock band American Authors.
"Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART," said OneRepublic.
"No words. So heartbroken," tweeted Imagine Dragons.
"Rock and roll will never fill the space he left," shared Ryan Key, the former lead singer of Yellowcard.
"Chester Bennington has always been someone I've looked up to, I can't believe he's gone," tweeted Geoff Wigington, the lead singer of the rock band Waterparks.
"A voice of a generation," said English rock band You Me At Six.
