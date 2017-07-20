Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Tributes To Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Pour In After His Death

Artists shared their shock, sorrow, and paid tribute to the iconic rock singer, who died Thursday of an apparent suicide.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, died Thursday after an apparent suicide, prompting people from across the entertainment industry to share their shock, sorrow, and tributes.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Bennington died on the birthday of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, his good friend who killed himself in May. He would have been 53 on Thursday. Cornell's wife, Vicky, tweeted, "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more..."

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T
Vicky Cornell @vickycornell

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T

Reply Retweet Favorite

His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, also tweeted that he was "shocked and heartbroken."

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.
Mike Shinoda @mikeshinoda

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A slew of artists from all genres of music also shared tributes to the 41-year-old rocker on social media.

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾
Lil Chano From 79th @chancetherapper

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I am in tears. Chester just told me how happy he was....he was a sweet and talented man...," said Nikki Sixx, the co-founder of the band Mötley Crüe.

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans
Nikki Sixx @NikkiSixx

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Salutes and Condolences to Mike and Your band mates and big love and Condolences…," hip-hop artist Killer Mike wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @killermike

"Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast!" Rihanna posted on Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @badgalriri

"Thank you for sharing your greatness," wrote rapper Pusha T.

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿
King Push @PUSHA_T

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness... #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Gonna miss you," Fred Durst, the singer from Limp Bizkit, captioned a photo of the two artists on Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @freddurst

"Thank you for your music and incredible voice Another legendary singer gone," tweeted rock band American Authors.

Chester Bennington thank you for your music and incredible voice. Another legendary singer gone. Sending our hearts 💔#rip #LinkinPark
American Authors @aauthorsmusic

Chester Bennington thank you for your music and incredible voice. Another legendary singer gone. Sending our hearts 💔#rip #LinkinPark

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART," said OneRepublic.

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞
OneRepublic @OneRepublic

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞

Reply Retweet Favorite

"No words. So heartbroken," tweeted Imagine Dragons.

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.
Imagine Dragons @Imaginedragons

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Rock and roll will never fill the space he left," shared Ryan Key, the former lead singer of Yellowcard.

Each time I was lucky enough to be around @ChesterBe, he was an encouraging, positive force. Rock and roll will nev… https://t.co/IOho8NyBv7
Ryan Key @williamryankey

Each time I was lucky enough to be around @ChesterBe, he was an encouraging, positive force. Rock and roll will nev… https://t.co/IOho8NyBv7

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Chester Bennington has always been someone I've looked up to, I can't believe he's gone," tweeted Geoff Wigington, the lead singer of the rock band Waterparks.

Twitter: @underscoregeoff

"A voice of a generation," said English rock band You Me At Six.

Our thoughts are with Chester Bennington's family &amp; all of Linkin Park at this remarkably difficult time. A voice of a generation. X
You Me At Six @youmeatsix

Our thoughts are with Chester Bennington's family &amp; all of Linkin Park at this remarkably difficult time. A voice of a generation. X

Reply Retweet Favorite

Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Is Dead At 41

https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/linkin-park-singer-chester-bennington-is-dead-at-41?utm_term=.qt1VX87Ka#.cuo2DBkKR

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App