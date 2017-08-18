This One Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Chaos Of The Last Five Weeks At The White House

This is a photo of President Donald Trump speaking on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 28. He's joined in the Oval Office by Vice President Pence and four other dudes who, as of Friday August 18, have all been dismissed from their roles in the Trump administration.
Left to right we have former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (gone), chief strategist Steve Bannon (super gone), press secretary Sean Spicer (really gone), and national security advisor Michael Flynn (totally gone).
The photo started trending on Twitter on Friday, when it was reported that chief strategist Steve Bannon was out, thus completing the circle and leaving Trump and his vice president as the only ones left.
People had plenty of thoughts about the image.
Really, it's all just one long episode of reality TV.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
