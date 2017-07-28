Reince Priebus Replaced As White House Chief Of Staff With Homeland Security Chief John Kelly

In yet another sign of upheaval at the White House, chief of staff Reince Priebus has been replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, President Trump announced via Twitter on Friday.
"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted. "He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."
"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!" Trump added.
According to multiple reports, Priebus said he resigned on Thursday.
His exit comes after months of speculation that the chief of staff could be ousted at any moment, and just a day after Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, openly accused Priebus of leaking to the media and called him “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."
In recent days, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway had told people that Priebus was "gone" and that he was trying to figure out his next steps, a source with knowledge told BuzzFeed News. According to Conway, White House staffers who came from the Republican National Committee were out and the administration was "going back to Trump loyalists," the source said.
With tensions between White House leaders high, Priebus on Friday traveled with Trump and Scaramucci on Air Force One to New York for a speech on law enforcement and the MS-13 gang. In the speech, Trump praised Kelly, a seemingly prophetic sign of his favor for the general.
"One of our real stars. Truly, one of our stars," Trump said after crediting the reduction in illegal border crossings from Mexico to Kelly. "John Kelly is one of our great stars."
Scaramucci remained in New York after the speech. When Air Force One on its return trip to Washington DC landed at Joint Base Andrews, Priebus got off the plane and into an SUV with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and social media director Dan Scavino.
Moments later, Scavino and Miller got out of the SUV and into another vehicle. The SUV with Priebus inside pulled out of the official motorcade.
The president remained on Air Force One until Priebus was driven away.
"Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job," Trump shouted to reporters once he finally deplaned. "General Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far, respected by everybody. He's a great great American. Reince is a good man."
Priebus previously served as chairman of the RNC and is considered a Republican Party stalwart, as opposed to a Trump loyalist. During the presidential campaign, he advised Trump to drop out of the race when the lewd Access Hollywood tape was revealed — a fact Trump never let Priebus forgot after his election victory.
As part of his White House role, Priebus was tasked with managing the president's schedule and who he met with, but he had been widely reported to be a "dead man walking" for months.
He was the shortest serving White House chief of staff in modern US history.
But his ouster also represents a significant victory for Scaramucci, who had been openly feuding with Priebus for days.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer, a close ally of Priebus, resigned after Scaramucci was hired on July 21.
On Wednesday, after telling the New Yorker that he believed Priebus had leaked information about him to the press, Scaramucci tagged his colleague in a (now deleted) tweet:
“In light of the leak of my financial info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.
On Thursday morning, Scaramucci denied that he was openly threatening Priebus with an FBI investigation for supposedly leaking, instead claiming it was "public notice to all leakers that all s[enio]r Admin officials are helping to end public leaks".
That was refuted by his interview in the New Yorker, published Thursday afternoon.
Scaramucci also appeared on CNN Thursday morning, and mentioned his foe Priebus, describing their relationship like "brothers":
If you want to talk about [Reince Priebus], we have had odds. We have had differences. When I said we were brothers from the podium, that’s because we’re rough on each other. Some brothers are like Cain and Abel. Other brothers can fight with each other and get along. I don’t know if this is reparable or not, that will be up to the president.
In the biblical tale, Cain killed Abel.
