Reince Priebus Replaced As White House Chief Of Staff With Homeland Security Chief John Kelly

In yet another sign of upheaval at the White House, chief of staff Reince Priebus has been replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, President Trump announced via Twitter on Friday.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted. "He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration."

"I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!" Trump added.

According to multiple reports, Priebus said he resigned on Thursday.

His exit comes after months of speculation that the chief of staff could be ousted at any moment, and just a day after Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, openly accused Priebus of leaking to the media and called him “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

In recent days, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway had told people that Priebus was "gone" and that he was trying to figure out his next steps, a source with knowledge told BuzzFeed News. According to Conway, White House staffers who came from the Republican National Committee were out and the administration was "going back to Trump loyalists," the source said.



With tensions between White House leaders high, Priebus on Friday traveled with Trump and Scaramucci on Air Force One to New York for a speech on law enforcement and the MS-13 gang. In the speech, Trump praised Kelly, a seemingly prophetic sign of his favor for the general.

"One of our real stars. Truly, one of our stars," Trump said after crediting the reduction in illegal border crossings from Mexico to Kelly. "John Kelly is one of our great stars."

Scaramucci remained in New York after the speech. When Air Force One on its return trip to Washington DC landed at Joint Base Andrews, Priebus got off the plane and into an SUV with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and social media director Dan Scavino.

Moments later, Scavino and Miller got out of the SUV and into another vehicle. The SUV with Priebus inside pulled out of the official motorcade.