Republicans Are Actually Worried About An Election In Kansas Tonight

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, voters are heading to the polls in Kansas’s 4th District, marking the first federal election since Donald Trump won the presidency last November. And the race has become become startlingly competitive.



Why does a House race in a district that’s been safely in Republican hands for over two decades matter? The results could be a sign of things to come for the Trump-era GOP, not just in three other special elections over the next several months, but in 2018, when Republicans will have to defend a historic House majority in an uncertain political climate.

The race pits Republican Ron Estes, the state treasurer, against Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights lawyer who started the race as a relative unknown, to take the seat of former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who is now the director of the CIA. (There is also a Libertarian candidate in the race: Chris Rockhold.)

Democrats across the country are looking for a way to take out their anger at President Trump’s administration, and Kansas is the first opportunity they’ve had to do so. And Thompson, who was originally a long shot, has seen a last-minute surge of support for his candidacy. “It’s taken on a life of his own,” he told BuzzFeed News in Wichita on Monday.

Estes remains the favorite given the Republican tilt of the district, but it’s nothing close to the sure thing people expected.

Still Republicans, sensing danger, have been forced to pour major resources into a race that should not have been competitive in the final days. The House Republican campaign arm spent nearly $100,000 on campaign ads, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recorded robocalls to help get out the Republican vote, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flew in for a Monday afternoon rally.

But while Tuesday night’s results, which will begin coming in at 7 p.m. Central time, could signal trouble for the GOP, it’s important not to oversell the national implications of this race. Though the energy on the Democratic side is certainly in part a response to Trump’s presidency, he is not the root cause of the problems on the Republican side. Republicans are bogged down by a several issues unique to Kansas: namely, a lackluster campaign and a less-than-inspiring candidate in Estes, as well as the massive unpopularity of GOP Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. “Brownback’s been one of our biggest helpers for the campaign because he’s done such a horrible job,” Thompson said.

Still, if Thompson keeps the race close — or if he manages to pull off a win — it will be a huge narrative victory for Democrats, and a morale boost heading into an even more contested special election in Georgia’s 6th District next week. And Republicans will have to figure out how to contend with a newly energized left heading into 2018.

“Nobody gave us any credit. I mean, they said, ‘Oh, you’re a long shot, you can’t win,’” Thompson recounted Monday. “And for us we’ve already done the impossible in that we’ve made it competitive. So if we can win, that just caps it off.”

Stay tuned.