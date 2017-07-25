Sections

Politics

Paul Manafort Is Being Subpoenaed To Testify Before Congress

The Senate Judiciary Committee said it had subpoenaed President Trump's former campaign manager to testify at a hearing this week after failing to reach an agreement on a non-public interview with the committee.

Posted on
Zoe Tillman
Zoe Tillman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC
Paul Manafort
Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Paul Manafort

Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign manager, has been subpoenaed to testify at a public hearing on Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Tuesday.

The committee said last week that it would not subpoena Manafort as it negotiated an agreement with him to provide documents and be interviewed by committee members and staff. But Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they had been unable to finalize the deal.

"Mr. Manafort, through his attorney, said that he would be willing to provide only a single transcribed interview to Congress, which would not be available to the Judiciary Committee members or staff. While the Judiciary Committee was willing to cooperate on equal terms with any other committee to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request, ultimately that was not possible," Grassley and Feinstein said.

It was not immediately clear what other committees Grassley and Feinstein were referring to. The subpoena was issued Monday evening, according to the statement.

Manafort's attorney, Reginald Brown, and a spokesperson for Manafort did not immediately return a request for comment.

Manafort was among a list of witnesses that the Senate Judiciary Committee asked to testify at a hearing on the Foreign Agents Registration Act and influence in US elections. Donald Trump Jr. was also on the list, but Grassley and Feinstein announced on Friday that, as was the case with Manafort, they were negotiating an agreement with him to provide documents and be interviewed by the committee. Grassley said at the time that Trump Jr. and Manafort would eventually "appear openly."

Grassley and Feinstein said that they would still be willing to excuse Manafort from Wednesday's hearing "if he would be willing to agree to production of documents and a transcribed interview, with the understanding that the interview would not constitute a waiver of his rights or prejudice the committee’s right to compel his testimony in the future.”

Zoe Tillman is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Zoe Tillman at zoe.tillman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

