The US Has Notified The UN It Is Withdrawing From The Paris Climate Agreement

The Trump administration on Friday told the United Nations it plans to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement as soon as it can, unless it can renegotiate better terms.

In a three-paragraph letter to the UN Secretary-General, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley wrote: "Unless the United States identifies suitable terms for reengagement," it will send "formal written notification of its withdrawal as soon as it is eligible to do so."

The US will have to formally alert the UN of its plans to withdraw in 2019. However, the earliest it can leave the agreement is November 2020, the day after the next presidential election.



Until then, the State Department said it will remain in ongoing global climate talks in order "to protect US interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration."

But the brief message on Friday did not expand on what suitable terms may look like. One option, climate experts told BuzzFeed News, could be the US updating — and likely reducing — its original climate pledge. Under the Obama administration, the US vowed to reduce its climate pollution 26% to 28% by 2025 when compared to 2005 levels.

President Trump announced his decision to pull the US out of the Paris Accord in June, calling it a "deal that punishes the United States." However, he said he was open to renegotiating "a deal that's fair."

