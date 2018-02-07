 back to top
The Stock Market Stressed Out Everyone Again Wednesday

Things were looking pretty good...until the afternoon.

Venessa Wong
It was another dizzying day for stocks. The Dow went down when the markets opened Wednesday. Then it rose! Until it went down again. It closed down .08% for the day.

* Continuing several days of volatility, which included a record decline Monday, the Dow fell more than 100 points at open Wednesday morning.

* The Dow was up as much as 381 points today, but ultimately finished down 19 points, or 0.08%.

* One factor: After congressional leaders reached a two-year budget deal Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 2.84%. Investors worry that the rise in Treasury yields might be a sign of inflation and impending interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, reported CNNMoney.

Here's what Trump had to say about the volatile markets Wednesday morning.

CORRECTION

The Dow closed down 0.08% on Wednesday. An earlier version of this story misstated the percentage.

Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.

Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.

Advertisement