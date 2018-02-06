Get Ready For Another Crazy Day In Stocks

Yet by the end of the hour, they were down again.

The Dow fell by 500 points at market open on Tuesday morning, but quickly turned positive. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index opened down, but bounced up within the first half hour of trading.

After the Dow fell more than 1,100 points on Monday, a historic one-day drop that sent stocks in Europe and Asia tumbling, US markets opened to a bumpy start on Tuesday.

Despite the whipsaw moves in the markets, economists were not particularly panicked, pointing to both a strong economy and company earnings as reasons for optimism. The markets also remain at levels well above where they were a year ago.

"In short, calm down. The economy is not going to collapse," economist Dean Baker at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, wrote. "If you have less money in your 401(k) than you did last week, just remember, you have far more than you expected to have last year."

"In short, markets felt frothy. A correction was waiting to happen," wrote Tim Duy, economist at the University of Oregon, in his newsletter Fed Watch. "Don’t panic just yet. Market declines do not appear tied to an earnings warning or recession threat (like 2015/206) nor are they sufficient to derail the expansion."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Tuesday that the White House is monitoring the markets, which "look like they're functioning normally in terms of liquidity and other things." He added, "The fundamental economics are very strong. The economy is doing very well. Tax reform is clearly helping earnings a lot."



Still, investors will be keeping a careful eye on interest rates and the Federal Reserve, which swore in new chair Jerome Powell yesterday. "The Fed can cause a recession," said Mark Weisbrot, codirector of the Center for Economic and Policy Research. "That's what people should be worried about."