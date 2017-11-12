DC Comics Suspends Editor Following BuzzFeed News Report On Harassment Allegations

Eddie Berganza, a high-ranking editor at DC Comics, was suspended Saturday following a BuzzFeed News report detailing years of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Berganza is a 25-year veteran at DC Comics, and is a group editor who oversees production of major titles, including Superman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman. He's currently overseeing Dark Knights: Metal, a special series that is reportedly one of DC's biggest selling titles at the moment.

Two women who worked at DC told BuzzFeed News that Berganza either forcibly kissed them, or attempted to do so, in the early to mid 2000s. Several people complained to the company's human resources department in 2010, when Berganza was up for a promotion to executive editor. Berganza still received the promotion, but was demoted to group editor in 2012 after another woman said he kissed her without her consent at a comics convention.

"DC Entertainment has immediately suspended Mr. Berganza and has removed him from performing his duties as Group Editor at DC Comics," the company said Saturday. "There will be a prompt and yet careful review into next steps as it relates to the allegations against him, and the concerns our talent, employees and fans have shared. DC continues to be extremely committed to creating a safe and secure working environment for our employees and everyone involved in the creation of our comic books."

BuzzFeed News published a story Friday detailing the allegations, with the women speaking about the incidents publicly for the first time. Everyone who said they had complained about Berganza to DC's human resources department in 2010 has since left the company, and some comics professionals said they have turned down offers to work on titles that Berganza oversees because of the allegations against him.

Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment, sent an email to employees just after 5 p.m. Pacific Saturday letting them know about the decision regarding Berganza.

"DC prides itself on being a premier destination for top talent as well as an amazing creatively collaborative place to work that is a safe and secure environment for our employees and extended freelance family," Nelson said in the email, obtained by BuzzFeed News.

DC Comics is part of DC Entertainment, which is owned by Warner Bros., and is getting ready to release the first film adaptation of its Justice League comics on November 17th.