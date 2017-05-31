Sections

How Do You Correctly Pronounce "Covfefe"?

An investigation. A poll. An investigative poll.

Posted on
Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Early Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted the ~word~ covfefe — then left it up for six hours, then took it down, then tried to joke about it.

Everyone is losing it trying to understand what it all means. But let's back it up here and ask:
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Everyone is losing it trying to understand what it all means. But let's back it up here and ask:

How Do You Correctly Pronounce "Covfefe"?

  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
  7.  
    vote votes
  8.  
    vote votes
  9.  
    vote votes
  10.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

