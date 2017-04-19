Bill O'Reilly Is Out At Fox News After Several Women Said He Sexually Harassed Them

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News amid several sexual harassment allegations against him, the company said in a statement.

He was scheduled to return from a vacation on Monday, but that will no longer happen.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the statement said.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents Wendy Walsh, who has accused O'Reilly of becoming hostile after she didn't return to his hotel room with him, said in a statement: "This is what happens when women speak our truth: we can slay dragons. I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women.

"Fox News should have fired him in 2004 when Andrea Mackris spoke out, but at least they did it now. They did it because we persisted. "

NPR is reporting that Tucker Carlson will taken his 8pm ET slot.

Politico first reported the news.

