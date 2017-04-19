Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Bill O'Reilly Is Out At Fox News After Several Women Said He Sexually Harassed Them

Fox said it did a "careful review" of the sexual harassment allegations.

Posted on
Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News amid several sexual harassment allegations against him, the company said in a statement.

He was scheduled to return from a vacation on Monday, but that will no longer happen.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the statement said.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents Wendy Walsh, who has accused O'Reilly of becoming hostile after she didn't return to his hotel room with him, said in a statement: "This is what happens when women speak our truth: we can slay dragons. I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women.

"Fox News should have fired him in 2004 when Andrea Mackris spoke out, but at least they did it now. They did it because we persisted. "

NPR is reporting that Tucker Carlson will taken his 8pm ET slot.

Politico first reported the news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews