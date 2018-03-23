Fatima Bouchar Was Bound, Gagged And Photographed Naked. John McCain Wants To Know If Gina Haspel's Okay With That.

Sen. John McCain is linking President Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director to brutal interrogations by the agency that he says “stained our national honor and threatened our historical reputation.”

McCain made the association in a two-page letter to Gina Haspel asking 12 questions about her role in the CIA’s interrogations of detainees who were held overseas in the early 2000s and in the destruction of videotapes showing those interrogations. Haspel was appointed the agency’s deputy director in February 2017; Trump said he intended to nominate her to the CIA’s top job last week.

McCain’s questions are mostly general and open-ended except for a query about a Libyan woman who was detained with her husband and “was bound, gagged, and photographed naked as several American intelligence officers watched. Do you believe actions like these were justified, and do you believe they produced actionable intelligence?” The incident involved Fatima Bouchar and her husband, whom masked CIA officers allegedly detained in 2004 in Bangkok, according to news reports.

McCain has not taken a position publicly on Haspel’s nomination, but his letter ties the 33-year CIA veteran to what he considers grotesque prisoner abuse. With the Senate split 51-49 between Republicans and those who caucus with the Democrats, a McCain vote against Haspel could doom her nomination. Republican Rand Paul has said he will vote against Haspel.

“Over the course of your career with the intelligence community, you have served in positions of responsibility that have intersected with the CIA’s program of so-called ‘enhanced interrogation techniques,’ ” McCain wrote. “These techniques included the practice of waterboarding, forced nudity and humiliation, facial and abdominal slapping, dietary manipulation, stress positions, cramped confinement, striking, and more than 48 hours of sleep deprivation.”

McCain wrote that the techniques “not only failed to deliver actionable intelligence, but actually provided false and misleading information. Most importantly, the use of torture compromised our values, stained our national honor, and threatened our historical reputation.”

Some intelligence officials believe that the enhanced interrogation provided valuable intelligence.

McCain holds unique stature in the Senate as a former prisoner-of-war who was held captive in Vietnam for five-and-a-half years after his fighter jet was shot down over Hanoi. The Arizona Republican is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and an ex-officio member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which will hold hearings on Haspel’s nomination.

As Congress’ leading voice against torture, McCain nearly prevented a former Justice Department lawyer from joining the Trump administration in November. McCain gave an impassioned speech opposing Steven Bradbury, who in the late 2000s wrote legal memos justifying the CIA’s enhanced interrogation techniques.

“I will not support any nominee who justified the use of torture by Americans,” McCain said on the Senate floor. The Senate approved Bradbury on a 50-to-47 vote to become the Transportation Department’s general counsel.

McCain released his letter to Haspel Friday, one day after the CIA provided a few details about her background, which had been almost entirely unknown because she spent so many years in the agency’s clandestine service. Among the details disclosed: Haspel, 61, is from Kentucky, unmarried, the oldest of five children whose Air Force father who moved the family to military bases around the world.

The new information, however, did not provide details of her CIA postings, which are known to have included a stint in Thailand at the first clandestine overseas detention that the CIA opened after the 9/11 attacks to interrogate suspected terrorists. Her work there in 2002 is largely unknown and classified.

McCain is asking whether Haspel ever imposed or oversaw enhanced interrogation, what her personal views were “at the time” of the techniques, and whether she thinks enhanced interrogation was effective. McCain also wants to know her role in destroying 92 tapes in 2005 that showed detainee interrogations in Thailand. Haspel’s then-boss Jose Rodriguez Jr. has taken responsibility for destroying the tapes, but acknowledged in his 2012 book some assistance from Haspel, his chief of staff at the time.