It's not clear if all of those cases are due to kratom, which is sold in supplements or as a powder. But investigators asked 55 of the sick people about it, and 73% said they'd consumed kratom before falling ill. Tests showed 26 different kratom products, from multiple manufacturers, were contaminated.

Kratom is from a tree called Mitragyna specios, which grows in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and other countries. The leaves can be chewed, dried, and smoked, or powdered and consumed as a tea or in supplements. It has traditionally been used in those countries to combat fatigue and boost energy, but is promoted in the US as a way to treat muscle pain, diarrhea, and opiate withdrawal. Although it's legal in the US, it's illegal in some southeast Asian countries.

Kratom is also called Biak, Kakuam, Ketom, Thang, and Thom.

The FDA wasn't happy about kratom even before some of the products were found to be contaminated with salmonella, a type of bacteria that can make people seriously ill. They say there's "strong evidence" that kratom affects the same opioid receptors as morphine, and using it could lead to addiction, abuse, and dependence.

"The FDA continues to warn consumers not to consume any kratom product," the agency said on its site. "There is no FDA-approved use for kratom and the agency has received concerning reports about the safety of kratom, including deaths associated with its use."