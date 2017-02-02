This Congresswoman Just Called Trump A "Bully" For Threatening To Cut A University’s Funding

Nassirian said that while virtually all colleges and university presidents were aware of Trump’s tweet, “nobody is losing sleep” over it.

“This is a tweet, not an executive order,” Nassirian said. “The universities are generally interpreting it as righteous indignation and chagrin by the president with regard to the violence committed on the campus of UC Berkeley. Most college presidents would agree with President Trump that violence is not the appropriate response to the expression of ideas, even those that many people find offensive.”

The threat to withdraw federal funds was just the way Trump expressed himself, he added.

“He gets people’s attention by embellishing the narrative a little bit,” Nassirian said.

Other presidents, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush, had chilly relations with the higher education community, said Christopher Loss, an associate professor of Public Policy and Higher Education at Peabody College.

Still, “in terms of President Trump’s recent threat to withhold funding from Berkeley, I can’t think of anything that quite compares to that,” Loss told BuzzFeed News.

Federal higher education laws and regulations are layered with anti-discrimination provisions that made possible the withdrawal of funding for discrimination based on race, religion, and sex.

Should Trump follow through with his threat, the Department of Education, through its Office of Civil Rights, would conduct a formal investigation, after which a university could lose funding based on the findings, Loss said.

However, Nassirian said that UC Berkeley would have a “significant defense” in such a case since the university attempted to control the violence, not commit it.