People Are Blaming The Chicago Kidnapping On Black Lives Matter With Zero Evidence

1. Four people were taken into custody Wednesday in Chicago after a Facebook Live video taken by a black woman appeared to show a white man being tied up, assaulted, and threatened as one of the assailants yelled, “Fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people.”

Facebook

Police charged the four suspects with aggravated kidnapping and hate crime, among other charges on Thursday. They were identified as Jordan Hall, 18; Tesfaye Cooper, 18; Brittany Covington, 28; and Tanishia Covington, 24, WGNTV.com reported.

Police said that the victim — who was reported missing — had “mental health challenges” and that he knew one of the alleged attackers from school.