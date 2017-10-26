Political Journalist Mark Halperin Is Out At MSNBC Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

MSNBC has pulled Mark Halperin, a veteran political journalist, off the air after five women accused him of sexual harassment during his time as a top ABC News executive from the 1990s to the mid-2000s.



"We find the story and the allegations very troubling," an MSNBC spokesperson said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. "Mark Halperin is leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood."



On Wednesday, CNN published accounts of five women who shared instances of Halperin's alleged harassment at ABC News, including kissing a woman and grabbing her breasts without consent, propositioning employees for sex, and pressing an erection against their bodies while clothed.

In a statement to CNN, Halperin apologized for what he termed as "inappropriate" behavior while pursuing "relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me."



He denied accusations of grabbing a woman's breasts and pressing his erections against his accusers' bodies, CNN reported.



"I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain," Halperin said. "For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I'm going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation."



On Thursday, HBO said it was dropping the project tied to Halperin's as-yet-untitled book on the 2016 presidential election that he co-authored with journalist John Heilemann.



The book, to be published by Penguin in 2018, was the third installment in Halperin and Heilemann's Game Change book series, the first of which was adapted into an HBO movie starring Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin.



The two reportedly received a multi-million dollar advance for their second book, Double Down: Game Change 2012. The third book had been purchased for an HBO mini-series.



"HBO has no tolerance for sexual harassment within the company or its productions," the company said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.



Penguin did not return a request for comment.

Halperin also co-hosted a political analysis show on Bloomberg TV, and produced and was featured in Showtime's The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, which followed presidential candidates during their 2016 election campaigns.



"During Mark’s time working with us, we have not seen nor have there been allegations of any untoward behavior," Showtime Networks said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.



The network said they were aware of the reports and would "continue to evaluate all options should we decide to move forward with another season of The Circus," adding that "there is no tolerance for sexual harassment within SHOWTIME and its productions."



Halperin began working for ABC News in 1988 and was promoted to political director in 1997.

"Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure," ABC News said in a statement to CNN.



Halperin, a well-known political talking head in Washington, was an NBC News analyst for years and frequently appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe.



On Wednesday, Emily Miller, a journalist who said she was a former junior ABC employee, claimed in tweets that Halperin "attacked" her. Miller appeared to refer to a 2013 episode of Morning Joe where she and Halperin argued about gun control. "This will explain why so many of you asked why he attacked me on live TV," Miller tweeted.