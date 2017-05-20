Sections

Literally Just A Bunch Of Photos Of Roger Federer Looking Fine AF At Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Love all of Roger Federer.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, just got married in the most beautiful dress to James....etc etc etc.

Kgc-22 / KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx

Let's just get to the point here, shall we? Roger Federer, tennis legend, master of strokes, the highest-ranked player (in my heart) attended the wedding looking like the goddamn champion he is.

His wife Mirka was there, too. I suppose she looked lovely as well.
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

His wife Mirka was there, too. I suppose she looked lovely as well.

His suit game was ridiculously on point.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Sorry, William and Harry, but Roger had the advantage of being the king of this royal court.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

He absolutely smashed it.

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

There's no other way to spin this: Roger is an ace of aces.

Justin Tallis / Reuters

I challenge you to find a single fault with this man.

Justin Tallis - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Lord, stop me before I make an unforced error.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

(insert tennis pun here)

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Sorry for stealing the limelight, Pippa!

Neil P. Mockford / GC Images

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

