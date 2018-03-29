Austin's Police Chief Finally Called The Serial Bomber A "Domestic Terrorist"

At a panel hosted by KUT Radio on Thursday, Manley said that he was initially focused on finding the suspect and putting an end to the violence in the community.

Manley said that during the investigation into the five bombings that terrorized the city in March, he was being "very specific on legal definitions that exist under federal law" for any future prosecution of the case.

Conditt, a resident of Pflugerville, Texas, killed himself on March 21 by detonating an explosive in his car while SWAT team officers closed in on him along a highway in North Austin.

In a 25-minute cell phone video he recorded hours before his death, Conditt confessed that he was responsible for the six explosive devices, two of which were responsible for the deaths of a 38-year-old black man, Anthony Stephan House, and a 17-year-old black musician, Draylen Mason.

A 75-year-old Hispanic woman, Esperanza "Hope" Herrera, was also in critical condition after handling a package sent by Conditt on March 12.

Two other white men were also injured in the bombings, when they set off a trip-wired device with their bicycles on March 18.

Another package exploded at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio while an unexploded package was detected at a FedEx facility near the Austin airport on March 20.