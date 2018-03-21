Here's What We Know About The Austin Bombing Suspect

Share On more Share On more

The suspect responsible for the Austin bombings has been identified by several news outlets as Mark Anthony Conditt.

The Associated Press and NBC News cited anonymous law enforcement officials in identifying him.

He lived in Pflugerville, Texas. Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told the Associated Press that the suspect lived two blocks away from him in an area known as Old Town, but added that he did not know his family.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Austin Community College confirmed that MConditt was a student there from 2010-2012 but that he did not graduate and did not attend the college since then. The college said they were working with the Austin Police Department.



Authorities on Wednesday said the suspect died when he detonated an explosive during a confrontation with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

