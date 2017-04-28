People Are Dragging Kendall Jenner And Other Models Who Promoted The Disaster That Is Fyre Festival

ICYMI, Fyre Festival, a Ja Rule-organized event billed as a luxury music, art, and food event on a private island in the Bahamas, is a damn hot mess and people who reportedly paid whopping amounts for it are mad as hell.
Last year, the Fyre Festival roped in Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and other supermodels/Instagram celebs to act as "influencers" for the event.
A bunch of Victoria's Secret models including Jenner, Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Rajatkowski and Hailey Baldwin were flown in a tiny plane to Fyre Cay — a private island in the Bahamas — "to give feedback" for the launch of the Fyre Festival.
And let's just say these models sold a ~ very different ~ idea of what the Fyre Festival would be like.
It didn't quite turn out to be what the models showcased to their millions of Instagram followers.
In a now-deleted post, Jenner even urged her 79 million Instagram followers to buy tickets for the doomed festival.
And once Fyre Festival descended into a post-apocalypse frenzy, people draaagggedd Jenner on Twitter.
They advised her to fire her agent for the Pepsi debacle and the Fyre Festival shitshow.
The Jenner-Pepsi-Fyre Festival jokes were brutal.
"Kendall Jenner gonna hand these kids a Pepsi and let em know it's gone be alright," one person said.
Many criticized the whole "influencer marketing" strategy.
"Imagine being an influencer who posted about fyre festival lamo — worse than detox tea."
But mostly, people were there to slam Jenner for her questionable endorsement choices.
"I bet Kendall put the fyre out with a Pepsi."
