Donald Trump Jr. Liked Tweets Promoting A Conspiracy Theory About A Florida Shooting Survivor

Hogg had referred to President Trump's tweet blaming the FBI for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as "disgusting" and told CNN that his father was a retired FBI agent.

"The FBI are some of the hardest-working individuals I've ever seen in my life," Hogg said.

In an interview with NBC, Hogg also urged Trump to take gun reform action, saying, "You're the president. You're supposed to bring this nation together, not divide us. How dare you? Children are dying, and their blood is on your hands because of that. Please take action. Stop going on vacation in Mar-a-Lago. Take action. Work with Congress. Your party controls both the House and Senate. Take action, get some bills passed, and for God's sake, let's save some lives."