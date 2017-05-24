Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
  31. Sitemap

Trump's Vatican Visit Blessed The Internet With The Greatest Photo Of All Time

Current mood: Pope.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday...

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

And while there are definitely photos of the pair smiling at one another...

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

One picture, in particular, is doing the rounds.

Evan Vucci / AP

Can you guess why??

Evan Vucci, Pool / AP

#blessed

Look at their faces.
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

Look at their faces.

Reply Retweet Favorite

On the third day, the internet created memes. And it was very good.

AP captures the perfect shot.
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

AP captures the perfect shot.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People said the photo looked straight from a scene out of Godfather III...

Godfather III is even worse than you remember.
Seth Masket @smotus

Godfather III is even worse than you remember.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or the new Star Wars movie...

@nycsouthpaw the new star wars looks terrible
juan @juanbuis

@nycsouthpaw the new star wars looks terrible

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the Handmaid's Tale.

@nycsouthpaw @dens The viral marketing for The Handmaids is out of control
Andreas Klinger ✌️ @andreasklinger

@nycsouthpaw @dens The viral marketing for The Handmaids is out of control

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some set it to The Addams Family theme song.

♪ ♫
ρhαετhøṉ @PhaethonTweets

♪ ♫"They're creepy and they're kooky, Mysterious and spooky, They're altogether ooky, The Addams Family."♩♬… https://t.co/nGWxIOBekY

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.

[Papal choir hums Curb Your Enthusiasm theme]
Ryan Perry @rynprry

[Papal choir hums Curb Your Enthusiasm theme]

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was naturally a Young Pope reference.

The Pope after two minutes with Donald Trump.
tessa @sherlockify

The Pope after two minutes with Donald Trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photo was the gift that kept on giving.

How did things go at the Vatican? Ivanka and Melania:
Yashar @yashar

How did things go at the Vatican? Ivanka and Melania: "No Comment" Trump: "Terrific, The Best!" The Pope: "God… https://t.co/OEqkN0UHWS

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pope's expression was a sight to behold.

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation.
Jenna Guillaume @JennaGuillaume

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My mood is the pope."

@Fact_eur @nycsouthpaw My mood is the pope
Grapes Ⓥ @PlantPowerA

@Fact_eur @nycsouthpaw My mood is the pope

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people totally related to the tiny guy in the painting behind the pope.

@BraddJaffy We are all this guy. And I'm not talking about the Pope 😔
Marlo Perry @MarloPerry

@BraddJaffy We are all this guy. And I'm not talking about the Pope 😔

Reply Retweet Favorite

They wondered why President Trump was the only guy who looked happy to be there.

@nycsouthpaw When you think about how many scoops you'll get later:
Captain Macaque @Fact_eur

@nycsouthpaw When you think about how many scoops you'll get later:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Donald Trump is the only one who is happy because he is the only person pleased Donald Trump is there," one person commented.

Some people defended Trump by showing photos of an sullen-looking pope with Obama.

@nycsouthpaw @jonathanvswan
Terry Moran @TerryMoran

@nycsouthpaw @jonathanvswan

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the memes were unstoppable.

@BraddJaffy When your parents force you to go to your cousin's wedding
LuisMiguelEchegaray @lmechegaray

@BraddJaffy When your parents force you to go to your cousin's wedding

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were plenty of funeral jokes based on Ivanka and Melania's clothing.

That awkward moment when Dad farted at the funeral and he thought it was hilarious.
John Riche @JohnRiche

That awkward moment when Dad farted at the funeral and he thought it was hilarious.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And even though both of them were just following the Vatican tradition of women wearing formal black clothing and veils to meet the pope...

Chris Helgren / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Their particularly somber expressions in the photo made them the perfect guests at famous funerals.

Melania and Ivanka at Mike Delfino's funeral. #DesperateHousewives.
Endriu @Gavatzony

Melania and Ivanka at Mike Delfino's funeral. #DesperateHousewives.

Reply Retweet Favorite

RIP Richard Gilmore.

Melania and Ivanka at Richard Gilmore's funeral. #GilmoreGirls
GIACOMO @ciollansia

Melania and Ivanka at Richard Gilmore's funeral. #GilmoreGirls

Reply Retweet Favorite

"At the funeral for Social Security and Medicare," one person said.

At the funeral for Social Security and Medicare
Trumps Bounced Czech @GodH8sWindbags

At the funeral for Social Security and Medicare

Reply Retweet Favorite

We're all going to hell, basically.

When your best friend dies, but you owed him a lot of money.
Gourmet Spud @gourmetspud

When your best friend dies, but you owed him a lot of money.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews