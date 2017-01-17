People Are Sharing Fake Pictures Of Bikers For Trump Heading To The Inauguration

1. Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that Bikers for Trump — a group of bikers who supported him during his campaign — were “on their way” to the Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington DC.
2. Chris Cox, the founder of the group, told Fox & Friends that more than 5,000 bikers are expected to attend the inauguration and would form a “wall of meat” against anti-Trump protesters.
Cox said that he requested a permit from the National Parks Service for 5,000 bikers to gather at John Marshall Park on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. The request was approved but the permit was still being processed and had not yet been issued, Mike Litterst, the spokesperson for the National Park Service, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.
“We process requests in the order in which they were received, first come, first serve,” Litterst said, adding that permits were approved for both pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators.
Cox’s listed purpose for the permit is “to celebrate president elect, and encourage peaceful transition,” according to the list of permit applications for the inauguration provided to BuzzFeed News.
So far, only one permit for an explicitly pro-Trump group — Let America Hear Us, Roar for Trump! — has been issued for 20 people. Another pro-Trump permit requested by Travis Thompson Biker for 5,000 people to support Trump on Jan. 20 is currently being processed.
A permit for the most number of demonstrators so far — 50,000 — was issued for the American Constitution Society, a progressive organization.
3. “We have guys coming in right now driving across Texas, Arizona… Guys left San Diego two days ago, large groups coming in from Florida… Pennsylvania has busloads coming in, Ohio, New York — you name it, we got bikers coming in to town,” Cox told Fox & Friends on Saturday.
4. However, several pro-Trump accounts on social media are using pictures and videos that falsely claim to show large groups of bikers on their way to the inauguration in Washington.
5. This photo shared by several Trump supporters, including a popular Daily Mail columnist, that claimed to show Bikers for Trump headed to Washington for the inauguration has been circulating since 2013.
6. The photo appeared in a 2013 Spanish blog post about bikers and also in a 2013 thread on a Czech bike forum.
7. And a YouTube video titled Bikers for Trump DC Bound 2017 — which has more than 50,000 views so far — appears to be a video of a bike run for the Marine Toys for Tots program in Louisville, Kentucky.
BIKERS FOR TRUMP DC BOUND 2017 https://t.co/zkxVSdkOo3 via @YouTube— Mike C Borlovan (@1baldeagle77)
The location and the stores visible in the video appear to correspond to a Google Maps location on Old Preston Highway North in Louisville, which held a Toys for Tots bike run on Nov. 27, 2016.
8. This screenshot from the video appears to show a man in military uniform collecting toys and games from the bikers.
9. And a billboard visible in the video urges people to vote on Nov. 8 and also appeals to people to vote for Dan Johnson, the Republican state representative for the 49th district of Kentucky. Johnson won the District State House race on Dec. 13, 2016.
10. Pro-Trump accounts talking about Bikers for Trump at the inauguration are using this photo of bikers that has been circulating on pro-Trump sites since April 2016.
The photo has been used in pro-Trump articles to show Bikers for Trump at different Trump rallies in 2016 as well as to show the bikers going to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention.
11. Another photo claiming to show “Bikers for Trump in Florida heading out to Washington DC for the inauguration” has appeared on pro-Trump social media accounts frequently, dating back to last May when it claimed to show “100,000 bikers at a Trump rally.” In 2013, the photo appeared to depict the 2 Million Bikers to DC event on the 12th anniversary of 9/11.
12. Another pro-Trump biker group, Bikers 4 Liberty, which has been tweeting alleged videos and pictures of bikers heading to the inauguration, was labeled a “scam group” by Cox.
A Large group of Sport Bikes is heading to the @TrumpInaugural right now! Join https://t.co/3KCZtIYPU9 whether you… https://t.co/sIKVy1mNTV— Bikers 4 Liberty (@Bikers4Liberty)
According to a video Cox shared with his followers, Bikers 4 Liberty — which earlier went by Bikers 4 Trump — was a “scam run by a serial con man” who “defrauded thousands of Trump supporters and conducted illegal fundraisers.”
Cox did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
- A former "Apprentice" contestant has filed a lawsuit against Trump for calling her a liar over sexual assault allegations.
- Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, could face a contentious confirmation hearing — at least by the standards of the position.
- Birth control startups are seeing a spike in demand because many women are nervous coverage under Obamacare will disappear.
- You can now dig through the CIA's secret history. 12 millions declassified docs are on the internet for all to see 🤓📚