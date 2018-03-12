Authorities in Austin, Texas, on Monday said three package explosions at residences within the last 10 days appear to be related, and warned the public to remain vigilant as investigators worked to find who was responsible.



A 17-year-old boy died after a package exploded in a kitchen early Monday, police said. A woman in her forties was also injured in the explosion. According to police, the package that had been placed overnight on their front doorstep.

Later on Monday, a 75-year-old Latino woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a package that was left outside her door also exploded as she opened it.

Authorities said both incidents were similar to a package explosion on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man in Austin. That explosion was first being investigated as a suspicious death, but has since been reclassified as a homicide, police said.

All three explosions were related based on early evidence, police said.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley urged residents on Monday to be "vigilant" for any suspicious packages placed outside their homes. He also warned that whoever was responsible had the the ability "to construct a bomb and have it detonate causing loss of life."

Police said they were not ruling out the possibility of a hate crime since two victims of the explosions were black and one is Latino.