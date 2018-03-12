Authorities in Austin, Texas, on Monday said three package explosions at residences within the last 10 days appear to be related, and warned the public to remain vigilant as investigators worked to find who was responsible.
A 17-year-old boy died after a package exploded in a kitchen early Monday, police said. A woman in her forties was also injured in the explosion. According to police, the package that had been placed overnight on their front doorstep.
Later on Monday, a 75-year-old Latino woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a package that was left outside her door also exploded as she opened it.
Authorities said both incidents were similar to a package explosion on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man in Austin. That explosion was first being investigated as a suspicious death, but has since been reclassified as a homicide, police said.
All three explosions were related based on early evidence, police said.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley urged residents on Monday to be "vigilant" for any suspicious packages placed outside their homes. He also warned that whoever was responsible had the the ability "to construct a bomb and have it detonate causing loss of life."
Police said they were not ruling out the possibility of a hate crime since two victims of the explosions were black and one is Latino.
None of the packages were delivered through the US Postal Service or any other service. Instead, they were placed during the night on the front doorsteps of residences that had multiple family members, police said.
All three packages detonated when the residents collected the package from outside their homes and "handled" them in some way, Manley said.
Authorities had not determined if any of the victims were "intended targets," or if there were any commonalities between them.
"We do not have a specific victimology and ideology that we have identified and we cannot assign a motive at this point," Manley said.
He added the police will "leave no stone unturned" in finding those responsible for the explosions. The FBI and Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting with the investigation.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identity and arrests of those responsible for the packages.
"I want to assure all Texans, and especially those in Austin, that local, state and federal law enforcement officials are working diligently to find those responsible for these heinous crimes," Abbott said in a statement. "As the investigation continues, the State of Texas will provide any resources necessary to ensure the safety of our citizens, and quickly bring those guilty to justice."
Monday's explosions occurred as hundreds of people are in Austin for the annual SXSW conference. Manley acknowledged there were a lot of visitors in town and said it was important for them to be aware of what was going on.
