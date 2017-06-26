The Koch Network Will Spend Millions Backing Conservative Agenda As Concerns With Trump Linger

Six months into President Trump's administration, hundreds of the wealthiest Republican donors — most of whom had a fraught relationship with President Trump — are trying to push the chaotic White House in a more focused, conservative direction.
They’re getting ready to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to make it happen and are already plotting to protect any vulnerable congressional Republican willing to help get their agenda signed into law.
Donors to the sprawling political network affiliated with billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch see the next 10-12 months as the prime opportunity to enact conservative policies they have advocated for decades with a GOP-controlled Congress and White House finally in place.
“What we’re urging Republicans in the House and the Senate to do is to be bold, to go big,” said Tim Phillips, president of the network's grassroots arm Americans for Prosperity. “It gives them the opportunity to point to real accomplishments when they get to 2018.”
Donors from the Koch network gathered at a luxury resort in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains this weekend, where they laid out an aggressive policy agenda they want to see enacted — and quickly. Several lawmakers who might play key roles on those issues schmoozed with event attendees, while the president was rarely explicitly mentioned during the sessions.
Overall, the Koch network plans to shell out close to $400 million on politics and policy in the 2018 election cycle — the most it has ever spent, countering those questioning the group’s relevancy in the age of Trump. With that money, the network is gearing up to target 10 Democratic senators in states that Trump won and in protecting Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who attended the event, and Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, officials told donors during a strategy session. A significant amount would also go toward helping vulnerable House Republicans in the 23 districts that Hillary Clinton won as well as Republican governors in several states who will be crucial to redistricting efforts in 2020.
But despite the network’s efforts, many remain concerned that Trump will squander the opportunity, while the more pro-Trump donors are putting the onus on congressional Republicans, with some going as far to say they will withhold campaign contributions until the president’s agenda is passed.
“Why reward bad behavior?” said a Texas donor who did not want to be named.
Although Republicans have been slow to pass any of its legislative priorities, network officials and some donors celebrated Trump's executive order rolling back Obama's energy policies, Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to the Supreme Court, veteran's affairs reform, and right-to-work victories in Missouri and Kentucky.
"We're more optimistic now about what we can accomplish than we've ever been," Charles Koch said at a welcome reception.
Doug Deason, a major Trump backer and Texas-based Koch network donor, said Republicans could have moved faster on the agenda, but he’s not disappointed with the Trump administration at all. “Anything other than Gorsuch is just gravy,” Deason joked. “Even if he just tweeted and pissed people off now, I’d be happy.”
But Deason is continuing to push for the rest of Trump’s campaign promises. He said he and his father have met with officials running the pro-Trump nonprofit America First, which got off to a rocky start, and plan to give the group. He is also one of 8-10 Dallas donors who are withholding campaign contributions to out-of-state congressional incumbents until health care, tax reform, and other priorities pass.
Deason said he even turned down a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, telling the Kentucky Republican he needed to pass those bills first. (Deason added that he respected McConnell, but he’d like to “see him grow a pair.”)
Despite the cautiously optimistic mood and repeated talk of the network's "positive vision" for society, the frustrations and divisions within the Republican Party were also evident among the attendees.
BuzzFeed News was invited to cover the event after agreeing to set of ground rules, which include not naming donors without their permission.
The gathering known as a "seminar" comes days before the Senate is expected to hold a pivotal vote on a health care bill that will repeal key parts of Obamacare, and the obstacles Republicans have faced in keeping their campaign promise of repealing President Obama's signature legislation was on display throughout the weekend for donors to see.
At an outdoor lunch Sunday afternoon, under a pavilion with the scenic mountains just behind them, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse told the more than 400 donors in attendance he was less than halfway through reading the bill and had "nothing to announce." Before making that comment he clarified. "This session is on the record, right? We have press here."
He also joked that Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, whose job it is to get GOP senators in line and vote for the bill, was also in attendance. “I have a bruise just around my collarbone from his thumb on me,” Sasse said to laughs from the audience.
Sasse then gave a professorial response in which he called the health care bill more of "Medicaid reform" rather than Obamacare repeal before acknowledging with a laugh that he was "actually ducking" the question.
Although Cornyn escaped Washington this weekend, he wasn't spending his time relaxing at the resort. "It's going to be close," he told reporters, adding he was still working on securing the votes for the bill.
The Texas Republican had more than just Sasse at the gathering in Colorado to convince in favor of the bill. A few other holdouts were also in attendance: Flake of Arizona, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.
The network itself isn't supporting the Senate bill in its current form but network officials are trying to make the legislation more conservative before it comes up for a vote. It's not using its resources, however, to advocate for or against the measure yet.
"In all candor, we’ve been disappointed that the movement hasn’t been toward a full repeal," said Americans for Prosperity’ Phillips, who was part of a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and Charles Koch on Friday. Phillips described the meeting as a “cordial discussion,” including on health care.
Officials said they’re hoping conservatives in the Senate will push the bill farther — just like they did in the House. Some of those conservative leaders from the House Freedom caucus, including chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, also attended the Colorado retreat.
After pushing for years for a full Obamacare repeal and putting their money behind the cause, health care was big topic of discussion among attendees. Chris Wright, a donor from Colorado, said it’s important to get health care right, because if not, Republicans will own the issue heading into 2018.
“Politics is the art of the possible,” he said. “We’re by nature optimists though.”
Other donors echoed that sentiment, putting their concerns about Trump aside — even just for a few minutes.
California-based Libertarian donor Chris Rufer described what Republicans had done so far or even proposed as “very minor” in terms of impacting the average American. But asked if the network would play a role in changing that, Rufer responded with excitement: “Oh yeah!”
The retreat had kicked off, after all, with Frank Sinatra's "The Best Has Yet To Come" playing loudly on big speakers, as officials welcomed donors.
Tarini Parti is a Capitol Hill reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
