New Trump Financial Disclosures Show Millions In Increased Income From Mar-A-Lago

President Donald Trump reported earning $7.5 million more in income from Mar-a-Lago — his exclusive private club in West Palm Beach — this year than he reported in 2016, according to newly filed personal financial disclosures.
Trump, who spent several weekends at Mar-a-Lago and refers to it as the "Winter White House," reported on Friday earning $37.2 million in income related to the club compared to the $29.7 million he previously reported. The information released on Friday is as of April 15.
Mar-a-Lago doubled its initiation fee for members to $200,000 after Trump was elected.
Other properties he has frequented since becoming president — his golf clubs in New Jersey and Virginia — earned nearly the same income.
But the president also substantially increased his royalty earnings from his book Art Of The Deal. He reported earning between $50,000 and $100,000 in 2016 and is now reporting an income of between $100,000 and $1 million.
Trump also earned $19.7 million in income from his newly opened Trump International Hotel, which is located blocks away from the White House in Washington's Old Post Office building.
In a statement Friday evening, the White House said: "President Trump welcomed the opportunity to voluntarily file his personal financial disclosure form; while this filing is voluntary (as no report was due until May 2018), it has been certified by the Office of Government Ethics pursuant to its normal procedures."
