Viral, Ellen Show–certified sensation Mason "Yodeling Walmart Kid" Ramsey will apparently be performing at Coachella, which kicks off Friday and continues next weekend.
On Friday, Ramsey shared an Instagram photo with the caption, "Can’t wait to see California again! Hope y’all are ready cause we’re bringing the country to @coachella."
Sources told TMZ that the 11-year-old will be performing alongside headliners like Whethan for the first weekend, and he has interest from Post Malone for the second.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Ramsey and Coachella.
The reported surprise appearance at the music festival is not only significant because Ramsey is a talented and charming yodeler, but because people all over the internet have been joking about this for some time.
"I hope the yodeling walmart boy makes a guest appearance at coachella next weekend," YouTuber and actor Jenn McAllister tweeted last week.
We did it!
We realized an actual Twitter joke.
Congrats, everyone.
This is social media activism!
Everyone else just learning the news, and realizing the same, is like, "what is going on?"
This is life now. In any case, big congrats to Lil' Hank Williams!
