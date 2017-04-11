This Teen Has A Next-Level Hack To Inspire Herself To Both Splurge And Save Money

Giadach said she'll often open her wallet, see the photos, and weigh, "what would Ben do?" versus "what would Donna do?"

"Oftentimes I pull them out and when I open my wallet all I can see are the eyes staring at me. I think you'd find that getting judgmentally stared at by Ben Wyatt is enough encouragement to not do something stupid," she said.

"But I have been more encouraged to treat myself too! Donna helps remind me I'm worth it, and I've bought some things which encourage me and make me feel good," she added.