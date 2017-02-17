Get Our News App
How To Safely Send Your Nudes
Things You Do Even Though You Know You Shouldn’t video
Pulled Pork Nachos
How Many Of These Foods Do You Eat With Ketchup?
Which Iconic Chrissy Teigen Tweet Are You?

A Somali Man Told A Canadian Reporter He Walked 21 Hours In The Subzero Cold To Flee The US

Mohamed told the reporter he was fleeing because “America is [the] problem now.”

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Over the weekend, at around 4:30 am, CBC reporter Nick Purdon approached a man near the US-Canada border who said he had been trekking for over 21 hours in subzero temperatures to flee the United States. Purdon filmed their encounter:

View this embed ›

Purdon was on assignment at the time for a possible story about asylum seekers from the United States to Canada.

He was driving along a road where CBC reported several Somali refugees have made the dangerous trek to Manitoba to flee the US since Donald Trump took office.

2. The man revealed that his name was Mohamed. He said he was originally from Somalia, and that he had started walking “in the morning” intending to cross into Canada. Temperatures fell to -17 degrees Celsius when he was stopped near Emerson, Manitoba.

The man revealed that his name was Mohamed. He said he was originally from Somalia, and that he had started walking "in the morning" intending to cross into Canada. Temperatures fell to -17 degrees Celsius when he was stopped near Emerson, Manitoba.

View this image ›

cbc.ca

Visibly fatigued and huddled over, Mohamed told Purdon he did not know where he was.

“You’re in Canada,” Purdon responded.

3. Purdon told BuzzFeed News while they were waiting on the side of the road, Mohamed said to him, “I have a problem. America is [the] problem now.”

Purdon told BuzzFeed News while they were waiting on the side of the road, Mohamed said to him, "I have a problem. America is [the] problem now."

View this image ›

cbc.ca

4. Purdon then called the local Royal Canadian Mounted Police so Mohamed could get immediate medical care.

Purdon then called the local Royal Canadian Mounted Police so Mohamed could get immediate medical care.

View this image ›

cbc.ca

In the CBC footage, Purdon told the RCMP police Mohamed is concerned he’s in the hands of American police.

The RCMP officer assures Mohamed that he’s with the Canadian force and that he will take him “over to the Canadian port” so his refugee claim can be heard.

After getting another confirmation from Purdon that the officer is Canadian, Mohamed finally decides to get into the officer’s car.

Purdon told BuzzFeed News Mohamed was then taken to Canadian border services.

5. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Emerson RCMP to get an official update.

“Last I heard he is in Winnipeg and his health is fine,” Purdon added.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
White House Staff Are Using A "Secure" App That’s Really Not So Secure

by Sheera Frenkel

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing