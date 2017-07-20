Sections

What's Fate? This Woman And A Verizon Employee Had The Same Reba McEntire Corndog Background Pic

"That's a soul mate if I've ever seen one."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 23-year-old Cheyenne Moen of Spring Grove, Minnesota.

Cheyenne Moen

And this is an Instagram of country singer Reba McEntire shared in 2015, in which she's holding a corndog. She's aptly hashtagged "#corndog" in the photo caption. Iconic.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @reba

On Tuesday, Moen, a mild Reba McEntire fan, drove to her nearest Verizon store so she could trade in her old iPhone for the iPhone 7. She's always proudly displayed the Reba corndog photo as her phone background — both on her old phone, and her new one, she told BuzzFeed News.

Cheyenne Moen

Moen said as soon as the Verizon employee at the store who was assisting her looked at her phone, her mouth dropped.

"When she saw it she burst out laughing and was like, 'Oh my God, no way!'" Moen recalled.

Without saying much, the employee turned her computer around to show Moen that she had the exact same Reba corndog photo set as her desktop background photo.

Cheyenne Moen

"I saw it and I just gasped and said 'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?' real loud," Moen said, laughing.

Cheyenne Moen

She said she immediately had to document it and share the moment online, since her friends know her to be a Reba fan. She also noted that she loved that the Verizon woman "poses with her pinky out like Reba does with the Dixie cup of ketchup." The photos have gone viral.

I just love how she poses with her pinky out like Reba does with the Dixie cup of ketchup
Cheyenne Moen @ChyMoen34

I just love how she poses with her pinky out like Reba does with the Dixie cup of ketchup

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her friends, followers, and random strangers, have all determined that this woman must be Moen's soul mate or something.

@ChyMoen34 Thats a soul mate if I've ever seen one
Average Alive @Alivexxo

@ChyMoen34 Thats a soul mate if I've ever seen one

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ChyMoen34 @elijahdaniel youve met your match
peyton @petebrentz

@ChyMoen34 @elijahdaniel youve met your match

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because BuzzFeed News commits itself to #journalism, we were able to identify and track down the employee of the Decorah, Iowa, Verizon store. Her name is Sarah, co-workers were able to confirm.

@ChyMoen34 SIS. marry her that's the one... 😂😂
whole ass bread 🍞 @100letterskyle

@ChyMoen34 SIS. marry her that's the one... 😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Unfortunately, it's Sarah's day off, so BuzzFeed News awaits her official comment. Another Verizon employee named Erica laughed upon learning of this serendipitous meeting.

u guys are soulmates https://t.co/YoY4mnyO5r
nasty woman @ONLINEPIXI3

u guys are soulmates https://t.co/YoY4mnyO5r

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's the simple things, like Reba holding a corndog and a Dixie cup with her pinky up, that forge the meaningful relationships in life. And make the internet a beautiful thing.

This is the purest thing ever. https://t.co/qdqAgQCQ80
Bet @SkinnyEthan

This is the purest thing ever. https://t.co/qdqAgQCQ80

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ChyMoen34 @elijahdaniel I've never seen anything more beautiful then Reba holding a corn dog
Dead Moth @deathtosethjk

@ChyMoen34 @elijahdaniel I've never seen anything more beautiful then Reba holding a corn dog

Reply Retweet Favorite

Have a blessed day, everyone.

@ChyMoen34 Might as well join the clan
Leo luna @Leolluna_

@ChyMoen34 Might as well join the clan

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

