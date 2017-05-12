Sections

Trump's Lawyers Claiming He Had No Income From Russia "With A Few Exceptions" Backfired Into A Meme

"I did everything the syllabus asked me to do, with few exceptions."

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In a letter sent to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, lawyers representing Trump allege the president's tax returns from the last 10 years show no "income of any type from Russian sources" — "with a few exceptions."

David Mack @davidmackau

Trump told NBC's Lester Holt in their sit-down interview Thursday that he sent the letter to Graham, and added, "I have nothing to do with Russia."

Like his lawyers, the president did mention the sale of a property in Florida to a Russian billionaire, as well the Miss Universe pageant he held in Moscow, but he maintained that he has "no investments in Russia, none whatsoever."

🚨 But until the president releases his tax returns, there is no way to independently verify these claims. 🚨

Many were skeptical of the claims — a 2008 interview with Donald Trump Jr. boasting about Russian business, for instance, stands in contrast to the president's comments — so the lawyers' "with a few exceptions" line quickly became a trolly meme.

Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

"I did not have sexual relations with that woman," with few exceptions. https://t.co/SxxfQvCsdP

Whedonesque @whedonesque

People then realized "with few exceptions" is a pretty nifty way to say whatever you want, and also cover all your bases.

him: how many partners have you had? me: i am a virgin with few exceptions
Ziwe @ziwe

him: how many partners have you had? me: i am a virgin with few exceptions

"I'm the best looking man in the history of the world, with few exceptions."

Ward @KCVodkaFan

"I have never driven my car to a park to eat lunch alone on a workday, with few exceptions."

John U @JUburton

"I observe a 'rigorous diet and exercise plan,' with few exceptions."

Smita Jamdar @smitajamdar

"I've never been or done anything remotely gay, with few exceptions."

Mel Stone @melstonemusic

It's a great way to present yourself on your resume, tbh. Or just to present your best, aspirational self.

Travon Free @Travon

Bishop Garrison @BishopGarrison

Robby Kalland @RKalland

Charles Clymer @cmclymer

And wipe your hands completely clean.

Hand Solo™ @RdrJay47

Try it on your employer or educator next time and let us know how it goes!

rick @netculture

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

