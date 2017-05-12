Trump's Lawyers Claiming He Had No Income From Russia "With A Few Exceptions" Backfired Into A Meme

Trump told NBC's Lester Holt in their sit-down interview Thursday that he sent the letter to Graham, and added, "I have nothing to do with Russia."

Like his lawyers, the president did mention the sale of a property in Florida to a Russian billionaire, as well the Miss Universe pageant he held in Moscow, but he maintained that he has "no investments in Russia, none whatsoever."

🚨 But until the president releases his tax returns, there is no way to independently verify these claims. 🚨