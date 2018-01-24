 back to top
People Have Dramatically Different Reactions To Logan Paul's Return To YouTube And New Video

"Logan Paul just regained my respect" ... "Go back to not posting."

Tanya Chen
Logan Paul marked his official return to YouTube Wednesday by releasing a 7-minute video titled "Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow." In it, he interviews survivors of suicide attempts as well as leaders of national suicide awareness and prevention organizations.

"It's time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being," Paul said in a vlog.

After sitting down with a man named Kevin Hines, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, and with John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Paul reflects.

"I think, as a society and as human beings, we just have to be more compassionate and that includes me, too," he said. Paul lists "the five steps" he's learned from Draper to help those who are struggling.

The video concludes with a pledge to donate $1 million to various suicide prevention organizations.

The video has caused completely different reactions online — depending if people had anticipated or dreaded Paul's return. Fans, and those who are more optimistic, saw growth in the YouTuber.

They offered him a "second chance" for redemption. "Logan Paul regained my respect after that video," one person wrote.

"Fuck what anyone else says @LoganPaul truly has learned his lesson and he got educated."

People thanked him for the video that they believed "will change lives" and raise real awareness for suicide.

His core fandom, the "Logang," has stood by his side during the backlash, and they're now publicly declaring their forgiveness.

Others, however, reacted more skeptically and cynically. Some deemed the video as nothing more than a "damage control"–motivated PR move.

They challenged those who were quick to forgive.

They also were very vocal about never forgetting. "He'll always be that person that went inside a suicide forest and made jokes," one user wrote. "Whatever he does that'll always be there."

Some preferred Paul stay off YouTube forever.

In the end, however you or anyone interprets his latest video, and what lies ahead...

The proof will be in, well, what lies ahead.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

