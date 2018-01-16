Ashleigh Banfield Called Aziz Ansari's Accuser's Allegations "Reckless" And "Appalling"

Over the weekend, a 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer named "Grace" detailed an encounter last year with comedian Aziz Ansari to Babe.net that she called "the worst night of my life."

Ansari responded to the detailed allegations of sexual misconduct, saying he was "surprised and concerned" that the woman felt their encounter was not consensual.

The anonymous accuser and the publication that ran the accusations have since both drawn criticism from other outlets like the Atlantic and the New York Times. On Monday, Banfield wrote and read her own "open letter" to Ansari's accuser on air on HLN.