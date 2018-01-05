A Leaked Video Shows Popular YouTuber Jake Paul Dropping The N-Word Several Times In A "Freestyle Rap"

TMZ has obtained footage of popular YouTuber Jake Paul "freestyle rapping" with friends during Coachella last year. In his "freestyle rap" Jake says the N-word at least twice.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Jake Paul and his reps for comment. A source told TMZ the YouTuber is not racist and that he's matured a lot since the footage was filmed.
It’s also not the first time Jake Paul has been criticized for his actions. In July, Disney ditched the star after he was accused of making his neighborhood at the time “a war zone.”
In another instance, Spanish YouTuber twins Ivan and Emilio Martinez accused Jake Paul of bullying and making them degrade themselves on camera in vlogs. In one video posted in November, the twins said they were quitting Team Ten, the agency Jake Paul runs that helps turn influencers into stars.
The 18-year-old brothers accused Jake Paul of mocking them and making them to engage in a mock sexual act. They said that Paul called referred to them as "Marteaners" which they say is play on the racist epithet "beaner." They also say that they went to sleep "scared."
Jake Paul later apologized to the twins on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Jake Paul's brother was also freshly criticized Friday morning, after excerpts edited together from his other vlogs in Japan went viral on Twitter.
