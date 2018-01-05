 back to top
A Leaked Video Shows Popular YouTuber Jake Paul Dropping The N-Word Several Times In A "Freestyle Rap"

It's not the first, or second, or third time Jake and his older brother Logan Paul have been criticized for their actions privately and in public.

Tanya Chen
Remy Smidt
TMZ has obtained footage of popular YouTuber Jake Paul "freestyle rapping" with friends during Coachella last year. In his "freestyle rap" Jake says the N-word at least twice.

Jake is the younger brother to Logan Paul, who's now infamously known as the YouTuber who filmed, shared, then deleted, the so-called "suicide forest" video. It is unclear if YouTube has penalized Paul for the video in any way.

According to TMZ, the "freestyle rap" over a Rae Sremmurd beat took place last year at a location near Palm Springs. Seconds into the video Jake is heard dropping lyrics like "little ass niggas."

He later raps, "I whip it like my nigga Richie Vetter, he make the pussy so wet it gets wetter."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Jake Paul and his reps for comment. A source told TMZ the YouTuber is not racist and that he's matured a lot since the footage was filmed.

This newest revelation has only added to the growing backlash against the Paul brothers and their lucrative YouTube brands and businesses.

People on social media are tweeting #JakePaulIsOverParty to ask others to stop supporting them.

It’s also not the first time Jake Paul has been criticized for his actions. In July, Disney ditched the star after he was accused of making his neighborhood at the time “a war zone.”

In another instance, Spanish YouTuber twins Ivan and Emilio Martinez accused Jake Paul of bullying and making them degrade themselves on camera in vlogs. In one video posted in November, the twins said they were quitting Team Ten, the agency Jake Paul runs that helps turn influencers into stars.

youtube.com

The 18-year-old brothers accused Jake Paul of mocking them and making them to engage in a mock sexual act. They said that Paul called referred to them as "Marteaners" which they say is play on the racist epithet "beaner." They also say that they went to sleep "scared."

YouTube

Jake Paul later apologized to the twins on Twitter.

My response to the Martinez Twins pt1.
Jake Paul @jakepaul

My response to the Martinez Twins pt1.

Reply Retweet Favorite

“First of all, I am so sorry to the Martinez Twins,” Paul said in one of two videos. “Nobody should ever feel bullied, and I truly apologize for not doing a better job as a leader, and as a friend. Pure and simple, I owe you guys an apology.”

A representative for the Martinez Twins did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

After the Martinez Twins posted their initial video, Team Ten denied the accusations in a statement.

"What they said in the video simply isn’t true," it read. "If they had ever said anything, we would’ve addressed it like a real family does."

Meanwhile, Jake Paul's brother was also freshly criticized Friday morning, after excerpts edited together from his other vlogs in Japan went viral on Twitter.

