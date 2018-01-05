A Leaked Video Shows Popular YouTuber Jake Paul Dropping The N-Word Several Times In A "Freestyle Rap"

Jake is the younger brother to Logan Paul, who's now infamously known as the YouTuber who filmed, shared, then deleted, the so-called "suicide forest" video. It is unclear if YouTube has penalized Paul for the video in any way.

According to TMZ, the "freestyle rap" over a Rae Sremmurd beat took place last year at a location near Palm Springs. Seconds into the video Jake is heard dropping lyrics like "little ass niggas."

He later raps, "I whip it like my nigga Richie Vetter, he make the pussy so wet it gets wetter."