Trump Trusts WikiLeaks’s Assange Over US Intelligence Agencies

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday said that neither the Russian government, nor anybody associated with the country, provided the website with emails hacked from Hillary Clinton's campaign or the Democratic National Committee.

Now, President-elect Donald Trump thinks the “intelligence” briefing delay on “Russian hacking” is “very strange.”

Trump suggested in a tweet Tuesday night that the delay was to give the intelligence community more time to “build a case.”



The implication confused many intelligence officials, who said that there was no delay and that the briefing had been originally scheduled for Friday, according to the Associated Press.



In the months leading up to and following the election, the Obama administration has accused Russia of facilitating the hacking in order to influence the outcome of the election.

In an interview on Fox News’ Hannity that was filmed at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, anchor Sean Hannity asked Assange if the Russian government or anybody affiliated with it gave WikiLeaks emails.

“Our source is not a state party,” Assange said. “The answer, for our interactions, is no.”

He also emphasized the ease with which former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails could have been hacked, given how open he had been with his password information.

“There’s a number of hacks [of] the DNC and Podesta — based on the publicly available information because it’s not coming from our sources — we published as part of our policy of full disclosure and not interfering with the material,” Assange said. “We published several Podesta emails which shows Podesta responding to a phishing email,” Assange said.

“Now, how did they respond? Podesta gave out that his password was the word ‘password.’ His own staff said, ‘This email you’ve received? This is totally legitimate,’” he said.

“This is something that a 14-year-old, a 14-year-old kid could have hacked,” he said.

Kellyanne Conway, the president-elect’s incoming White House counselor, said on CNBC Tuesday night that people “should pay significant attention to that because [Assange] knows the source of the emails that he received.”

Trump responded Wednesday morning with a tweet asking why the DNC could be so “careless.”

