Get Our News App
Which Is The Best Product To Trick People Into…
Museums, Public Broadcasting, Libraries — Here Are…
29 Things You Didn’t Know About "The Chase"
Meet The Man Who Banned "Beauty And The Beast" video
McDonald’s Just Called Trump “A Disgusting Excuse…
Only A Total Genius Will Get 100% In This Annoying…
20 Photos That Prove Pia Wurtzbach Is Just Like You…
14 Genius Tips About Pants Every Guy Needs To Know
A Police Officer Has Been Charged Over A Filmed…

Museums, Public Broadcasting, Libraries — Here Are The Government Programs Trump Wants To Eliminate

Independent agencies like the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting could be abolished if Congress approves the president’s entire budget proposal, which is unlikely.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

President Trump proposed eliminating nearly two-dozen government programs in his budget proposal released Thursday, including the National Endowment of the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — which partially funds shows like Sesame Street and PBS Newshour.

“Consistent with the President’s approach to move the Nation toward fiscal responsibility,” the proposal reads, “the Budget eliminates and reduces hundreds of programs and focuses funding to redefine the proper role of the Federal Government.”

The following programs were identified: the African Development Foundation; the Appalachian Regional Commission; the Chemical Safety Board; the Corporation for National and Community Service; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; the Delta Regional Authority; the Denali Commission; the Institute of Museum and Library Services; the Inter-American Foundation; the U.S. Trade and Development Agency; the Legal Services Corporation; the National Endowment for the Arts; the National Endowment for the Humanities; the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation; the Northern Border Regional Commission; the Overseas Private Investment Corporation; the United States Institute of Peace; the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness; and the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
How Donald Trump’s Enemies Fell For A Billion-Dollar Hoax

by Ken Bensinger

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing