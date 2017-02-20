Get Our News App
Build A Bowl Of Mac ‘N’ Cheese And We’ll Accurately…
These Photos Tell The Stories Of Tech Workers…
People Cannot Believe How Bad The Britney Spears…
29 Kitchen Products Under $10 That Are Actually…
Mmmm, This Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad Is Calling…
People From California Try Digging Their Cars Out… video
No-Bake Cereal Bars
World

The Russian Ambassador To The UN Has Died Unexpectedly In New York

Vitaly Churkin, 64, died after suffering a cardiac arrest this morning.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images

Vitaly Churkin, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, died on Monday a day before his 65th birthday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement.

Churkin has served as the permanent representative to the UN since 2006. The ministry called him an “outstanding” diplomat, and offered condolences to his friends and family.

The New York Police Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News that officers responded to the Russian Embassy at 9:30 a.m. to assist a man in cardiac arrest, and transported him to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Churkin served as Russian ambassador to Canada, from 1998-2003, and to Belgium from 1994-1998. During the latter position, he was also the liaison ambassador to NATO and the Western European Union.

In his time at the United Nations, Churkin gained a reputation for the sharpness of his words and the linguistic flexibility he possessed both in English and Russian.

Born and raised in Moscow, Churkin’s tenure as Russian Ambassador to the UN was marked by his pointed stances on issues ranging from the 2008 crisis in Georgia to the current war in Syria.

In 2009, Churkin vetoed a plan to extend the UN’s mission in Georgia during a time the country was in conflict with breakaway regions Abkhazia and South Ossetia. His vote received harsh criticism from the US, who then accused Russia of attempting to topple the Georgian government.

He found in the United States ambassadors to the UN under President Barack Obama — first Susan Rice, then Samantha Power — frequent sparring partners. Russian and western interests diverged sharply on the situations in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine, providing the stage for pointed showdowns between the diplomats.

Other ambassadors, including former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, have begun to share their condolences on Twitter.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova released a statement on Facebook, calling Churkin an extraordinary person.

Facebook: maria.zakharova.167


This is a developing story. Check back on BuzzFeed News for updates.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How The Secret Service Reacted To Threats Against Hillary Clinton

by Jason Leopold

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing