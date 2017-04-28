Fyre Festival Has Descended Into Utter Chaos And The People Who Paid Serious Cash For It Are Livid

"It's just all unbelievable," William Finley, a writer who made it to Exumas and is now being sent back to Miami, told BuzzFeed News.

"We saw that it was kind of suspect in the weeks leading up but we gave them the benefit of the doubt, thinking they'd pull it off in time. It was complete chaos," he added.

Finley said that lodging and accommodations had not been set up, and that guests had not been assigned where they were supposed to stay.

He also said "the food court was reminiscent of a state fair and not the 'world class international culinary experience' that they advertised."