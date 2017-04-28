Sections

Fyre Festival Has Descended Into Utter Chaos And The People Who Paid Serious Cash For It Are Livid

And the rest of us are totally soaking this up.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fyre Festival — organized by Ja Rule and billed as a luxury music, art, and food event on a private island in the Bahamas and hyped heavily by celebrities and ~influencers~ like Kendall Jenner — is actually a hot hot hot mess.

Flights have reportedly been cancelled. Headliners have dropped out. Guests are tweeting photos of barebones food and lodging and comparing them to the (absurd) promotional videos the festival put out.

Expectation v. Reality for the biggest scamming festival in the 21st Century #FyreFestival @WNFIV @FyreFraud
Alex Sanchez @AXELSCYTHE

Expectation v. Reality for the biggest scamming festival in the 21st Century #FyreFestival @WNFIV @FyreFraud

According to its website, the festival promised that attendees will be “be flown roundtrip on a custom, VIP-configured Boeing 737 aircraft between Miami International Airport and Exuma International Airport on Great Exuma.” (Exuma is a district in the Bahamas.) Tickets for the event reportedly ranged from $2,000-$12,000.

But several people attending the festival have said that their flights from Miami have been grounded. Fyre Festival sent guests an update later on that said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, to alleviate logistical challenges, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been cancelled.”

And it's kind of a total shitshow @fyrefestival dropped us off at a beach yesterday after the airport without telling us any plan...
Amanda Rost @amanda_rost

And it's kind of a total shitshow @fyrefestival dropped us off at a beach yesterday after the airport without telling us any plan...

Update from #fyrefest: festival is not cancelled, we have a tent, food, water, etc. but they aren't letting anyone… https://t.co/louknjSkdO
Amanda Rost @amanda_rost

Update from #fyrefest: festival is not cancelled, we have a tent, food, water, etc. but they aren't letting anyone… https://t.co/louknjSkdO

And those who at least managed to board the plane and fly to the Exumas were apparently stranded on the tarmac for hours.

Welcome to Exuma! Sunrise at Fyre Fest. Still on the same plane we've been on since 1:30 am. My stomach is eating i… https://t.co/TnzVP45uE3
William N. Finley IV @WNFIV

Welcome to Exuma! Sunrise at Fyre Fest. Still on the same plane we've been on since 1:30 am. My stomach is eating i… https://t.co/TnzVP45uE3

"It's just all unbelievable," William Finley, a writer who made it to Exumas and is now being sent back to Miami, told BuzzFeed News.

"We saw that it was kind of suspect in the weeks leading up but we gave them the benefit of the doubt, thinking they'd pull it off in time. It was complete chaos," he added.

Finley said that lodging and accommodations had not been set up, and that guests had not been assigned where they were supposed to stay.

He also said "the food court was reminiscent of a state fair and not the 'world class international culinary experience' that they advertised."

The Fyre Festival site also notes that guests “will be staying in modern, eco-friendly, geodesic domes. Additional housing and events were supposed to be available for purchase across nearby islands and private cays.

However, those who are at the Exumas arrived at something a little...less luxe. Actually, the domes look like tents. No, they are tents:

#FyreFestival update, photos from the ground!
FyreFestivalFraud @FyreFraud

#FyreFestival update, photos from the ground!

The food appears to be pretty basic, too. 👀😬

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dr… https://t.co/GjBxQygxV9
Tr3vor @trev4president

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dr… https://t.co/GjBxQygxV9

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival
William N. Finley IV @WNFIV

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival

And THEN, as if things couldn’t get more bleak, Blink 182, one of many performers headlining Fyre Fest, dropped out.

blink-182 @blink182

“We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans,” the band said in its statement.

Blink 182 aren't the only ones jumping ship. Kendall Jenner, who had hyped the event, appears to have deleted any mention of it from her Instagram

Opps! Kendall better delete this.... #fyrefestival
😈 @BaddieLambily

Opps! Kendall better delete this.... #fyrefestival

On top of that, Fyre Festival started disabling the comments on its Instagram account in an apparent attempt to silence people’s many, many complaints.

A Twitter account called @FyreFraud managed to grab some of the comments before they were deleted.

...and now #fyrefestival has reverted back to deleting messages versus responding to customers. How have there not… https://t.co/9o7aFYNLDz
FyreFestivalFraud @FyreFraud

...and now #fyrefestival has reverted back to deleting messages versus responding to customers. How have there not… https://t.co/9o7aFYNLDz

The Bahamas released a statement on the issue Friday morning, saying that they are "extremely disappointed in the way they events unfolded yesterday."

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival
The Bahamas @VisitTheBahamas

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival

They added that organizers had assured them that they had taken the necessary measure to ensure a safe and successful event, "but clearly they did not have the capacity to execute an event of this scale."

And when people tried to get the heck out of there, there were issues at the airport — officials appeared to chain up the doors and people said they weren't allowed out of the very hot waiting area.

#exumaairport officials just placed #chains on for to keep anyone from going outside.#Fyrefestival #hoax @USAgency… https://t.co/LJ3fQk2zHg
Janan Buisier @JananBuisier

#exumaairport officials just placed #chains on for to keep anyone from going outside.#Fyrefestival #hoax @USAgency… https://t.co/LJ3fQk2zHg

Now, let’s be honest: This is all very, very unfortunate for the folks who shelled out thousands of dollars for tickets to a music festival in the Caribbean, but everyone else seems to be soaking it up. #fyrefestival is now loaded with schadenfreude.

I was tired then clicked on #FyreFestival now I'm wide awake
Prince Apocolyspe @PrinceApocolysp

I was tired then clicked on #FyreFestival now I'm wide awake

To become Lord of the #fyrefestival you need a core group and attack individuals. Go after groups and you could lose
Al Czervik @czervik4pres

To become Lord of the #fyrefestival you need a core group and attack individuals. Go after groups and you could lose

internet: look up #fyrefestival me for 2 hours:
Aly Silverio @alysilverio

internet: look up #fyrefestival me for 2 hours:

.@WNFIV So to recap? Some Instagram kids just paid between $450 & +$12k... to be stranded... in a tropical tent cit… https://t.co/erXgRjCG65
Iron Spike @Iron_Spike

.@WNFIV So to recap? Some Instagram kids just paid between $450 & +$12k... to be stranded... in a tropical tent cit… https://t.co/erXgRjCG65

But people there are insisting that not everyone there was a rich kid.

I met a boy, HERE BY HIMSELF, who literally told me that this trip bankrupt him. And he paid bottom tier GA just like me. Absolutely sad.
dylan @DylanACOP

I met a boy, HERE BY HIMSELF, who literally told me that this trip bankrupt him. And he paid bottom tier GA just like me. Absolutely sad.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fyre Fest for more information.

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

