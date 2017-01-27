President Trump Just Banned People From Several Muslim-Majority Countries From Coming To America

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10414923

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order expected to halt — at least temporarily — the resettlement of refugees in the US, as well as issuing of visas for travelers from several Muslim-majority nations.

The move apparently ushers in his campaign promises of “extreme vetting” and barring some people from entering the US based on their religion.



The White House did not immediately release the exact text of what Trump signed. But details and an alleged draft of the executive order are based on the reporting of multiple news organizations.

Trump said he is establishing “new vetting measures” to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the US. “We don’t want them here,” he added.

As he signed the order, Trump said, “this is the protection of the nation from foreign terrorists entities into the United States.”

“We all know what that means,” he added. “Protection of the nation of foreign terrorists entry into the United States. Big stuff.”

The executive order is expected to completely stop the resettlement of refugees from war-torn Syria — whose five-year civil war has brought on a catastrophic humanitarian crisis — and suspend the refugee resettlement program for 120 days so it can be reviewed.

Some Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups quickly blasted the order.

“History will judge where America’s leaders stood today,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois. “Faced with the humanitarian crisis of our time, the United States cannot turn its back on children fleeing persecution, genocide, and terror. During the Holocaust we failed to fulfill to our duty to humanity. We cannot allow mindless fear to lead us into another regretful chapter in our history.”



And ACLU said Director Anthony Romero said, “‘Extreme vetting’ is just a euphemism for discrimination against Muslims. Identifying specific countries with Muslim majorities and carving out exceptions for minority religions flies in the face of the constitutional principle that bans the government from either favoring or discriminating against particular religions.”



Trump signed the order after his pick for secretary for defense, Gen. James Mattis, was sworn into office. He also signed a memorandum to “rebuild” the military, “a plan for new planes, new ships, new resources, and new tools for our men and women in uniform.”

The order is also expected to suspend visas to countries the administration deems “of particular concern.” Those nations reportedly include Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Syria, Iraq, Somalia and Iran were all in the top seven “country of origin” for refugees admitted in the US in 2016.

The order is also expected to call for a significant reduction in the number of refugees, in general, that the US will accept in 2017 — from 110,000, as proposed by former President Obama’s administration, to 50,000. The US accepted just over 12,000 Syrian refugees in the fiscal year ending in September 2016.

