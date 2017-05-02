A Soviet Monument Got A Rainbow Makeover And People Have Opinions

"This is an ideal example of introducing new meanings," Ihor Zenich, a web developer, wrote on Facebook, using the hashtag #celebratediversity. "They should definitely leave the two men underneath the arch."

"I'm thrilled with this idea of the rainbow," Taras Volkov, a Kiev-based designer and art director, wrote on Instagram. "It's also cool to be renaming outdated cities and streets with Soviet roots for our time. The new reality and future that we want to build includes updating the meanings brought to us by the space in which we live."

"And whatever happens with this rainbow, for me it already was, is, and will be," he added, playing on the Soviet slogan, "Lenin was, is, and will be."