Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

A Soviet Monument Got A Rainbow Makeover And People Have Opinions

Ukraine's Friendship of Nations Arch got done up to highlight the theme of this year's Eurovision contest: "Celebrate Diversity."

Posted on
Susie Armitage
Susie Armitage
BuzzFeed Global Managing Editor

This is the Friendship of Nations Arch in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. It was erected in 1982 during the Soviet era to celebrate the country's unification with Russia.

The two people underneath the arch represent Russian and Ukrainian workers, joining hands to hold up the Order of Friendship of Peoples. (As you might guess, that message is a little less popular these days, as relations between Russia and Ukraine are pretty far from friendly, with Russia backing separatist groups in eastern Ukraine.)
@enikiforov / Via instagram.com

The two people underneath the arch represent Russian and Ukrainian workers, joining hands to hold up the Order of Friendship of Peoples. (As you might guess, that message is a little less popular these days, as relations between Russia and Ukraine are pretty far from friendly, with Russia backing separatist groups in eastern Ukraine.)

Usually it's plain old gray, but the arch has been colored in like a rainbow for the Eurovision song contest, which starts May 9. This year Ukraine is hosting, and the official Eurovision slogan is "Celebrate Diversity."

According to the Ukrainian news site Vesti, the stripes are easily removable colored paper, not paint, so don't fret, art history nerds.
@borischkevitch / Via instagram.com

According to the Ukrainian news site Vesti, the stripes are easily removable colored paper, not paint, so don't fret, art history nerds.

The monument is now an "Arch of Diversity... the largest man-made color rainbow ever," Gennadiy Kurochka, the founding partner of one of the companies contracted by the Ukrainian government to do PR for Eurovision, wrote on Facebook.

He assured people that the structure will go back to its usual state after Eurovision wraps up.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: gennadiy.kurochka

He assured people that the structure will go back to its usual state after Eurovision wraps up.

As it turns out, people in Kiev have a lot of opinions about rainbows, and keeping Soviet-era monuments around in independent Ukraine.

The dynamic between the two countries is one where Russia's 2017 Eurovision contestant was banned from entering Ukraine because she previously performed in Russian-annexed Crimea.
@aside_burn / Via instagram.com

The dynamic between the two countries is one where Russia's 2017 Eurovision contestant was banned from entering Ukraine because she previously performed in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Though Kurochka's announcement of the rainbow arch didn't mention LGBT rights, many people saw a connection — and not necessarily a positive one.

'Some LGBT people run the country, other LGBT people spoil what the other generations created. Pederasts, what to take from you,' one person commented on Kurochka's post.'Who discussed this with the citizens of Kiev? Who has the authority to make such decisions?' another wrote.
@sajiprelis / Via instagram.com

"Some LGBT people run the country, other LGBT people spoil what the other generations created. Pederasts, what to take from you," one person commented on Kurochka's post.

"Who discussed this with the citizens of Kiev? Who has the authority to make such decisions?" another wrote.

And not everyone liked how it looked.

"I'm not a fan of half hints. Either do this openly and honestly, or don't," one person commented, pointing out that the rainbow wasn't actually an LGBT pride flag. "And visually it reminds me of a matinee show at a kindergarten. I just really like the steel arch."

Others who commented on Kurochka's post were more concerned with the arch's history than its present. "Take that Soviet shit down with a bulldozer," one person wrote on Facebook.

(The authorities have debated and recently decided against demolishing it.)

But a lot of people really dug the rainbow makeover.

'This is an ideal example of introducing new meanings,' Ihor Zenich, a web developer, wrote on Facebook, using the hashtag #celebratediversity. 'They should definitely leave the two men underneath the arch.''I'm thrilled with this idea of the rainbow,' Taras Volkov, a Kiev-based designer and art director, wrote on Instagram. 'It's also cool to be renaming outdated cities and streets with Soviet roots for our time. The new reality and future that we want to build includes updating the meanings brought to us by the space in which we live.''And whatever happens with this rainbow, for me it already was, is, and will be,' he added, playing on the Soviet slogan, 'Lenin was, is, and will be.'
http://@ta.volkov / Via instagram.com

"This is an ideal example of introducing new meanings," Ihor Zenich, a web developer, wrote on Facebook, using the hashtag #celebratediversity. "They should definitely leave the two men underneath the arch."

"I'm thrilled with this idea of the rainbow," Taras Volkov, a Kiev-based designer and art director, wrote on Instagram. "It's also cool to be renaming outdated cities and streets with Soviet roots for our time. The new reality and future that we want to build includes updating the meanings brought to us by the space in which we live."

"And whatever happens with this rainbow, for me it already was, is, and will be," he added, playing on the Soviet slogan, "Lenin was, is, and will be."

And Ukrainian LGBT activist Zoryan Kis, a board member for KyivPride, hoped the rainbow could stay until the group holds its pride march on June 18.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: zoryan.kis

Susie Armitage is the Global Managing Editor and is based in New York.

Contact Susie Armitage at susie.armitage@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With World