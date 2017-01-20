People Are Saying That Twitter Forced Them To Follow Trump’s @POTUS Account
“Being forced to follow the POTUS account without my consent is a metaphor for this administration.”
As soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President, he got a new Twitter handle: @POTUS. Meanwhile, Barack Obama’s presidential tweets and followers followed him over to @POTUS44.
It was a highly choreographed social media transition. The idea was that the people who had been following @Potus would now find themselves following both it, and the new @Potus44 account.
But later in the day, Twitter users started complaining that for some reason, they had found themselves following @POTUS and seeing President Trump’s tweets in their feeds — even if they said they’d unfollowed the account purposefully before the hand off, or had never followed it at all.
It wasn’t immediately clear why people were seeing Trump’s tweets — but many of them weren’t happy about it.
The apparent glitch also seemed to extend to the Vice President’s and First Lady’s Twitter accounts.
It even happened to an ex-Twitter head of product.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was telling users that the company was looking into the issue and that feeds would eventually catch up.
Twitter’s support team also said they were trying to get to the bottom of the issue.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Twitter for comment.
Stephanie Lee is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Stephanie M. Lee at stephanie.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had their first dance to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at an inaugural ball 🇺🇸
- On his first day in office President Trump signed an executive order to "minimize the economic burden" of the Affordable Care Act.
- Over 200 people were arrested as anti-Trump protesters and police clashed in Washington, DC, during the inauguration.
- Flights around the country are packed with pink as people stream into Washington, DC, for the Women's March, happening the day after Donald Trump's inauguration 👩❤️👩
Connect With TechLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
Now Buzzing
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.