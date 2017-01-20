Get Our News App
People Lick Their Cats With The Licki Tongue video
As Obama And Biden Officially Leave Office, Here…
I Am Human
Tech

People Are Saying That Twitter Forced Them To Follow Trump’s @POTUS Account

“Being forced to follow the POTUS account without my consent is a metaphor for this administration.”

Stephanie M. Lee
Stephanie M. Lee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President, he got a new Twitter handle: @POTUS. Meanwhile, Barack Obama’s presidential tweets and followers followed him over to @POTUS44.

On behalf of my entire family, THANK YOU! #InaugurationDay

— President Trump (@POTUS)

It was a highly choreographed social media transition. The idea was that the people who had been following @Potus would now find themselves following both it, and the new @Potus44 account.

But later in the day, Twitter users started complaining that for some reason, they had found themselves following @POTUS and seeing President Trump’s tweets in their feeds — even if they said they’d unfollowed the account purposefully before the hand off, or had never followed it at all.

It wasn’t immediately clear why people were seeing Trump’s tweets — but many of them weren’t happy about it.

The apparent glitch also seemed to extend to the Vice President’s and First Lady’s Twitter accounts.

@Twitter Not cool that you had me automatically follow POTUS, VP, and FLOTUS! WTH!?

— Kerry (@AGirlInSanDiego)

It even happened to an ex-Twitter head of product.

@rr @Support @POTUS same.

— Michael Sippey (@sippey)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was telling users that the company was looking into the issue and that feeds would eventually catch up.

@micamaryjane @POTUS should unfollow if you unfollowed. Script is taking some time

— jack (@jack)

@GlennF @edbott @POTUS if you unfollowed it will replay. Just taking time.

— jack (@jack)

Twitter’s support team also said they were trying to get to the bottom of the issue.

We are aware of the issue with migrating @POTUS followers and investigating. More soon.

— Twitter Support (@Support)

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Twitter for comment.


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Stephanie Lee is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Stephanie M. Lee at stephanie.lee@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Why Trump’s Low Approval Ratings Won’t Matter In Washington

by Tarini Parti

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing