People Are Screaming At This Meme Of Victoria Justice Being Petty To Ariana Grande

I think we ALL sing.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A few years ago (if you don't remember) Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice were on a Nickelodeon show called Victorious. At some point, they filmed this interview about who in the cast sings the most outside of filming.

adam @sidetosIut

In the interview, their Victorious co-star, Elizabeth Gillies, said that fans may not know Grande "sings everything." This was Justice's expression.

Twitter: @sidetosIut

The video clip, currently going viral on Twitter, helpfully zooms in on Justice's face for us.

Twitter: @sidetosIut

Then Justice says, crossing her arms, natch, "I think we all sing."

Twitter: @sidetosIut

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

Twitter: @sidetosIut

People were obsessed with the clip, especially when they found the longer interview and realized Justice was the only cast member interviewed who didn't say Grande was the one who always sang. 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

@ArianatorIsland
tabea ☽ @beachparadisee

@ArianatorIsland "I think we all are gonna break out and sing or dance" I CANNOT

People couldn't handle Justice's reaction and pettiness...

victoria justice when people say ariana sings the most
lex @givenchytana

victoria justice when people say ariana sings the most

...and soon turned it into a truly absurd meme.

me: black lives matter victoria justice: i think ALL lives matter
khadija @skrtnormani

me: black lives matter victoria justice: i think ALL lives matter

OMG.

Martin Luther King: I have a dream Victoria Justice: I think we all have a dream
Lucille Austero @alexrea98

Martin Luther King: I have a dream Victoria Justice: I think we all have a dream

Too much.

ariana: i'm in a relationship with mac miller victoria justice: i think we're ALL in a relationship with mac miller
will @collleensings

ariana: i'm in a relationship with mac miller victoria justice: i think we're ALL in a relationship with mac miller

They even incorporated some of Grande's lyrics.

ariana: and all i wanna do is to fall in deep victoria: i think WE ALL wanna fall in deep
adam @sidetosIut

ariana: and all i wanna do is to fall in deep victoria: i think WE ALL wanna fall in deep

And her best scandal, of course.

ariana grande: i hate america victoria justice: i think we ALL hate america
️️ @zaynsabel

ariana grande: i hate america victoria justice: i think we ALL hate america

People also started trolling Justice's account with the meme.

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL just want to dance
hannah @bocaruin

@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL just want to dance

I THINK WE ALL.

@VictoriaJustice I think we're ALL reflecting on her home in a galaxy far far away
james @zelenari

@VictoriaJustice I think we're ALL reflecting on her home in a galaxy far far away

Basically, this person summed it up. "@VictoriaJustice I think we ALL know why you are the meme of the year."

@VictoriaJustice I think we ALL know why you are the meme of the year 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@S0metimesDan

@VictoriaJustice I think we ALL know why you are the meme of the year 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

