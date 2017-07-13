Sections

People Are Pissed That Vogue Called Gigi And Zayn "Gender Fluid" Because They Share Clothes

"Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now Vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Vogue on Thursday released the cover image for its August issue. It features model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, who of course, are dating IRL.

.@GigiHadid and @zaynmalik star on the cover of our August issue! Read the full story here: https://t.co/3d2GzXa7Em
Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine

.@GigiHadid and @zaynmalik star on the cover of our August issue! Read the full story here: https://t.co/3d2GzXa7Em

Reply Retweet Favorite

The cover story discusses how Malik and Hadid are "part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity." In one passage, the author says the couple has a "blasé attitude toward gender codes" because they share clothes.

This new blasé attitude toward gender codes marks a radical break. Consider the scene one recent morning out in Montauk, New York, where the photos accompanying this story were shot: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik snuggle in interchangeable tracksuits as, nearby, Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar, rocks back and forth on a tire swing, his sheer lace top exposing scattered tattoos. For these millennials, at least, descriptives like boy or girl rank pretty low on the list of important qualities—and the way they dress reflects that.

“I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?” Hadid, 22, flicks a lock of dyed-green hair out of her boyfriend’s eyes as she poses the question.

“Yeah, but same,” replies Malik, 24. “What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?”

“The Anna Sui?” asks Hadid.

“Yeah,” Malik says. “I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”

Hadid nods vigorously. “Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment. . . .”

While many fans of the pair totally fangirled over the cover and images, a lot of people were like, huh?

@voguemagazine @GiGiHadid @zaynmalik
Mon @MonMtzA

@voguemagazine @GiGiHadid @zaynmalik

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hello Vogue, just because you borrow your boyfriend's shirt doesn't mean you're gender fluid.

Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf's T-shirt does not make you gender fluid… https://t.co/3r6cM0tTxt
Colette Fahy @colettefahy_

Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf's T-shirt does not make you gender fluid… https://t.co/3r6cM0tTxt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many were perplexed why a straight, cis couple was chosen to represent gender fluidity on such a large scale.

Zayn and Gigi are profiled in this piece on gender fluidity because... they borrow each other's clothes sometimes? https://t.co/ItswHOaBUd
Hannah Orenstein @hannahorens

Zayn and Gigi are profiled in this piece on gender fluidity because... they borrow each other's clothes sometimes? https://t.co/ItswHOaBUd

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were a little disappointed.

"only ppl who are grounded in normative standards of beauty + gender can be gender fluid, which is 'experimenting' btw" - vogue, probably
boom shakalaka @millennialista

"only ppl who are grounded in normative standards of beauty + gender can be gender fluid, which is 'experimenting' btw" - vogue, probably

Reply Retweet Favorite

And confused.

Lol yeah @vogue first generation of women wearing suit and trousers yeah it's so "gender fluid" https://t.co/kyixM0XEgV
berrault @jberrault

Lol yeah @vogue first generation of women wearing suit and trousers yeah it's so "gender fluid" https://t.co/kyixM0XEgV

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up for Mama Vogue," joked one person.

straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up… https://t.co/pua6xTuplG
Molly Priddy @mollypriddy

straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up… https://t.co/pua6xTuplG

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now Vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon," joked another.

yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon
Max Lakin @maxlakin

yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon

Reply Retweet Favorite

Despite the backlash, some people did praise the magazine for featuring Malik, a Muslim, on its cover.

A Muslim man on the cover of US Vogue. Yasss 👏🏽 https://t.co/85DjW0gJIp
vicktorea✨🌸 @toribrookss

A Muslim man on the cover of US Vogue. Yasss 👏🏽 https://t.co/85DjW0gJIp

Reply Retweet Favorite

"In this political climate US Vogue put a Muslim immigrant, and a half-Palestinian on its cover. that's important," said one.

nepotism bla bla bla aside, in this political climate US Vogue put a muslim immigrant, and a half palestinian on it… https://t.co/t40SC5sguQ
Clayd Yila @ClaydYila

nepotism bla bla bla aside, in this political climate US Vogue put a muslim immigrant, and a half palestinian on it… https://t.co/t40SC5sguQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Vogue for comment.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

