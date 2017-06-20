This Cat Gave The Most Annoyed Expression When His Owner Tried To Take Photos Of Her New Kitten

Madison Ellis

"I was heading home one night at about 2 in the morning and I went around a sharp curve on the road I live on, and there were a ton of kittens just everywhere," she said.

Madison said she was able to straddle Ella in between her car tires, and luckily avoided hitting her. She scooped the kitty up and took her to an emergency vet. Ella was totally fine, and Madison took her home.

Ella is the "funniest cat," Madison said. "She's not scared of anything. She likes to chase my dogs around the house and she teases my other cats that are probably three times her size."