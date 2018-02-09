Teens Are Losing It Over Snapchat's Unpopular App Redesign

Snapchat users are pleading with the app to undo a redesign, which they say is "terrible," "trash," and "twisted."
The company announced the update in November, but rolled it out this week. CEO Evan Spiegel said the update was meant to make the app "more personal."
He said the update was meant to clearly separate the line between content from friends and content from publishers.
"The new Snapchat separates the social from the media," the company said in a blog post. "This means that the Chats and Stories from your friends are on the left side of Snapchat, and the Stories from publishers, creators, and the community are on the right."
TL;DR: All the content from friends is on one page now, including stories, groups, and personal snaps. On the other page is content from publishers.
However, a lot of people REALLY hate it.
A lot of people think that grouping personal snaps with stories is super confusing.
And disorganized.
They called it a "horrible design."
Some people tried to stave off the update, but their plans were thwarted.
People tried to spread "hacks" but they didn't work.
Other people were guarding the "non-updated Snapchat with my life."
Even brands got involved!
A lot of people began reaching out to Snapchat to complain.
They had a lot of ~FEELINGS.~
#IMPACT.
Some people are turning to greener pastures, or Instagram.
While others have found more creative alternatives.
"When the Snapchat update is THAT bad."
Snapchat told BuzzFeed News there are bound to be some growing pains with any app change.
"Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in," a spokesperson said.
#RIPOLDSNAPCHAT.
CORRECTION
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
