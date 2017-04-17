People Are Laughing After Melania Trump Had To Remind The President To Put His Hand On His Heart

On Monday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump kicked off the annual Easter-egg roll at the White House.
During the playing of the national anthem, it appears the first lady nudged the president to remind him to put his hand over his heart.
Here's an instant replay.
People noticed immediately and swiftly began trolling.
They said it was the GNOAT (Greatest Nudge Of All Time.)
Some non-Trump fans made jokes.
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳
Others were just like, SMH.
"Really sad that his immigrant wife has to nudge him, smh he is clueless and arrogant," one person fumed.
Some people said that if this was President Obama, there would be a lot more negative reaction.
"Not huge deal, but can you imagine how Trumpsters would react if Michelle wasn't born here & had to nudge Barack to do this?" one person said.
