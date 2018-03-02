Kylie Jenner Has Graced Us With Pics Of Baby Stormi And Her Post-Baby Bod

Kylie Jenner celebrated the 1-month birthday of her baby Stormi by giving people what they want: a ton of new content. On Instagram, she shared two snaps of herself and her baby.
Including a close-up, with a peek of the baby's cute face.
On Snapchat though, she did a different type of reveal: her post-baby bod. "1 monthhhh," she wrote.
(Even though she said she was over Snapchat last week).
Here's the full video, if you don't Snap.
People were excited to welcome the queen back.
And many were impressed with her post-birth bod.
"Kylie Jenner had a baby a month ago and still has a nicer body than I will ever have."
Same, tbh.
It's not fair.
Most people were just relieved to see King Kylie back on Snap and Insta.
Is the old Kylie back for good?
Bow down.
