People Are Roasting Instagram After Its Latest Feature Announcement That's A Lot Like Snapchat

"Groundbreaking."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday, Instagram introduced a new feature called "face filters." The company called it an "an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining."

Today we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining!… https://t.co/eVtcW3WThK
Instagram @instagram

Today we’re introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining!… https://t.co/eVtcW3WThK

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, people are now roasting the app because it's ~new feature~ is pretty much an exact clone of Snapchat filters.

@instagram unique idea! surprised no one has ever thought of this before
Jordan Heck @JordanHeckFF

@instagram unique idea! surprised no one has ever thought of this before

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wow, never seen this before!

@instagram OH MY GAWD!! I LOVE THIS BRAND NEW FEATURE!!!
Jan Mahogany🚮🖤 @CAUTION_Ratchet

@instagram OH MY GAWD!! I LOVE THIS BRAND NEW FEATURE!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Groundbreaking."

@instagram
Lee McVeigh @LeeMcVeigh

@instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people wondered what Snapchat was thinking of the whole thing.

@instagram
Tom Toledo @damntoledo

@instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

They imagined some shade was being thrown.

@instagram @Snapchat right now...
Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

@instagram @Snapchat right now...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Excuuuuse me?

Instagram introduced new face filter today. Snapchat:
M I L E S🇳🇬 @king_talent

Instagram introduced new face filter today. Snapchat:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wait a second...

When Snapchat sees Instagram
Black Lives MATTer @_MatthewBoomin_

When Snapchat sees Instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

People incorporated current memes into the roast.

@instagram INSTAGRAM: ToOdaY wE’Re iNTwoDuCInG FaCe FiLTerRs, an eAsYy wAy toO tURn aN oRdINaWy SElfiE iNnTo sOmeTi… https://t.co/BPhYoKVk7h
Chef Steph @stepho_wins

@instagram INSTAGRAM: ToOdaY wE’Re iNTwoDuCInG FaCe FiLTerRs, an eAsYy wAy toO tURn aN oRdINaWy SElfiE iNnTo sOmeTi… https://t.co/BPhYoKVk7h

Reply Retweet Favorite

And compared Instagram to some other, well-known plagiarizers.

@instagram 🙂🙂🙂
MapulaMapasekaMapona @MapsMaponyane

@instagram 🙂🙂🙂

Reply Retweet Favorite

OMG.

@instagram
Afristotle @DieZauberer

@instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some applauded Instagram's skills as a scammer.

@instagram The head of product development:
ᔕᕼᗩB〇〇TY @SHABOOTY

@instagram The head of product development:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or imagined what could be next.

@instagram Today, we're introducing our new logo! @instagram
🙃 @hetjoch

@instagram Today, we're introducing our new logo! @instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people also trolled Instagram because while they have added a new feature, they have not brought back chronological timeline order.

@instagram I'd rather have chronological order instead 🤷🏻‍♂️
iLLMATIC @_Fresc0_

@instagram I'd rather have chronological order instead 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people said that is all they really want.

Bitch just bring back chronoogical order! @instagram
Lee McVeigh @LeeMcVeigh

Bitch just bring back chronoogical order! @instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

Come onnn.

@instagram JUST GO BACK TO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER
tee.jo @tee_j0

@instagram JUST GO BACK TO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

Reply Retweet Favorite

Despite the shade, some people declared that Instagram's new feature may soon make Snapchat obsolete.

well today instagram announces face filters that's pretty much the last thing that snapchat had different. Rip Snapchat! 😭
Gabe Erwin @gabe

well today instagram announces face filters that's pretty much the last thing that snapchat had different. Rip Snapchat! 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Oh man. Snapchat is going to die very soon. Instagram has literally taken everything from them," one person wrote.

Oh man. Snapchat is going to die very soon. Instagram has literally taken everything from them (except disappearing… https://t.co/wOO9ErVj7C
Sahil Shah @SahilBulla

Oh man. Snapchat is going to die very soon. Instagram has literally taken everything from them (except disappearing… https://t.co/wOO9ErVj7C

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Instagram for comment.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

