A New Spongebob Meme Is Here To Help You Mock Your Enemies

"tHe aBsoLuTe MoSt TrAsH MeMe oF 2K17."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Spongebob has a long history as meme fodder, and this week, we got a new one.

How i stare back at little kids when they stare for too long
dennis. @OGBEARD

How i stare back at little kids when they stare for too long

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Mocking Spongebob," as most have taken to calling it, rose to memedom after @OGBeard used it on Friday, KnowYourMeme noted.

The image comes from Spongebob episode "Little Yellow Book," in which Squidward reads Spongebob's diary and finds out he acts like a chicken whenever he sees plaid.

Since its inception, the meme has spread far and wide.

me:
spaghetiddy @MeatyOakHair

me: "okay act normal" socially anxious me: "sO UuuUhH Do y'All dRinK WatEr oR is tHaT juST Me??? hAHahA"

Reply Retweet Favorite
mcdonald's:
⚡️blackstepfather ⚡️ @zephaniiiah

mcdonald's: "our ice cream machine broke" me: "oUR eyeZ kreeM muhSheen broKe"

Reply Retweet Favorite
*failing classes* Me:
🍜 @BigWangTheoryy

*failing classes* Me: "Can I get some extra credit?" Professor: "cAn i GEt SomE eXtRa creDiT?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's pretty on point.

Mom: Get your ass in that bed *Goes to room and closes door* Me: gET Ur aSS iN THat bEd
Iced T ☃️ @TamrenMekhii

Mom: Get your ass in that bed *Goes to room and closes door* Me: gET Ur aSS iN THat bEd

Reply Retweet Favorite
*feels anxiety acting up in public social situation* me: just act cool p: so, how are you?? me, sweating: tHanK… https://t.co/Yz44AFu1X2
indie @COCONUTOILBAE

*feels anxiety acting up in public social situation* me: just act cool p: so, how are you?? me, sweating: tHanK… https://t.co/Yz44AFu1X2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Him: *leaves me on delivered last night* Him this morning:
🍓 @adryzzle

Him: *leaves me on delivered last night* Him this morning: "good morning beautiful" Me: gOOd MOrIng beAuTiFul

Reply Retweet Favorite
you: the chainsmokers are so good! me, an intellectual: tHe ChAiNsMoKeRs aRe So gOoD!
idiot @goldfishbabe101

you: the chainsmokers are so good! me, an intellectual: tHe ChAiNsMoKeRs aRe So gOoD!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, the meme has gotten ~topical~.

Americans: I need healthcare because I have cancer and I'm dying Republicans: I NeEd hEaLtHcArE bEcAuSe I hAvE ca… https://t.co/qTqfYcIn1d
Danyelíta @DaniLevyyy

Americans: I need healthcare because I have cancer and I'm dying Republicans: I NeEd hEaLtHcArE bEcAuSe I hAvE ca… https://t.co/qTqfYcIn1d

Reply Retweet Favorite
Donald Trump-
⚔️⚔️⚔️ @NikeScarKyle

Donald Trump- "I wasn't ready to be president" Us- "I wAhsEnT rEdI 2 🅱️ pReZideNt"

Reply Retweet Favorite
racist white people: i'm not racist but.... me: I'm NoT rAcIsT bUt
lasagna andrews @micah_bear

racist white people: i'm not racist but.... me: I'm NoT rAcIsT bUt

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people have gotten creative with it.

me: babe you ready? You been doing your make up for an hour now her: bAbE YoU ReAdY? yOu bEeN dOinG yOuR mAKe uP fO… https://t.co/P2JG1vo1pm
jo @smitheejomari

me: babe you ready? You been doing your make up for an hour now her: bAbE YoU ReAdY? yOu bEeN dOinG yOuR mAKe uP fO… https://t.co/P2JG1vo1pm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bf:
lexy🌹 @lexysaeyang

Bf: "I don't even know her like that" Me: "I doNt EveN KnOw heR liKe thAt"

Reply Retweet Favorite
iPhone users:
@JayNoHoes

iPhone users: "Android quality is trash" Android users: "aNdRoId QwUliaTY iS TrwAsh"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, really, really creative.

cheese cake slander @suburbantwink

"you're wearing too much makeup" me: yOuRE wEaRiNg tOo muCH mAkEuP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, it's a great meme and incredibly versatile next time you wish to laugh in the face of your enemies.

Netflix: Are you still watching? Me: aRe U sTilL wAtcHiNg
yeliah 🐶 @yeahmomjeans

Netflix: Are you still watching? Me: aRe U sTilL wAtcHiNg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Teacher:
øмкѕ ✪ ѕнα∂ʏ 🤘🏼 @NoHoesShady

Teacher: "The bell doesn't dismiss you, I do" Me: "tHe BeLl dOEsnT diZmiSs yOu I dO"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me: *pulling down her pants* Her: but I didn't shave Me: bUt i diDnT sHaVe
Deshaun @Caribbean_Boi

Me: *pulling down her pants* Her: but I didn't shave Me: bUt i diDnT sHaVe

Reply Retweet Favorite
me: I'm tired of u making me feel crazy for having feelings and never taking them into consideration him:
@kayelynnceron

me: I'm tired of u making me feel crazy for having feelings and never taking them into consideration him:

Reply Retweet Favorite

In conclusion:

Twitter: @sekushijojo

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

