This British Guy Just Found Out Americans Don't Use Eggcups And People Are Losing It

A lot of important things have been happening on Twitter this week. However, nothing may be as important as this revelation from a Scottish Twitter user.
This one tweet has sparked a fierce debate back and forth across the pond. Many people in the UK were stunned many Americans had never heard of, or used, an eggcup.
Not only have many Americans never seen one of these in their lives...
...they have no idea what it is for. Why do you need a decorative holder for your egg?
What's wrong with a good old-fashioned carton?
Or if you're fancy, one of these fridge holders?
We just don't understand.
Is this right?
"We had a revolution over this. We will not be beholden to the tyranny of the egg cup. Our eggs roll free on the plate, as God intended," one American proclaimed.
Meanwhile, British people were totally baffled by the ignorance over this very common item. They explained it is not used for storing eggs, but for eating them.
It is used to eat a staple of many British diets — soft-boiled eggs and toast.
They are even sold in super-cute designs!
Look at all the options.
Many people are now convinced an intervention is needed.
"I WILL ACTUALLY SHIP AN EGG CUP TO MY AMERICAN MUTUALS JUST SO THAT THEY WILL HAVE ONE."
Though not all Americans are so egg-norant.
Some eggcup owners in the States came out of the woodwork.
"I am an American with egg cups. 2nd generation Irish American. My Mom always made me egg in an egg cup."
But many of us are clueless.
So, have you heard of an eggcup?
